Stefano Pioli's AC Milan will host AS Roma on Sunday after being knocked out of the Coppa Italia quarterfinal against Atalanta last Wednesday. The Rossoneri need to win to continue their Serie A run as they won the last two games against Sassuolo and Empoli. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho's team (the Portuguese won't be on the bench as he's suspended) need to react after losing the Coppa Italia derby against Lazio. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, January 14 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +115; Draw: +220; AS Roma +260

Team news

AC Milan: Pioli will have to deal with multiple injuries but USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao are both expected to play alongside Olivier Giroud. Theo Hernandez will play as center back with Simon Kjaer, who will likely start instead of Matteo Gabbia.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Jimenez; Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

AS Roma: Striker Andrea Belotti is expected to start alongside Romelu Lukaku in the attack, while Paulo Dybala is still in doubt to be named in the squad list. Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is also expected to start in the midfield.

Potential AS Roma XI: Rui Patricio; Llorente, Cristante, Mancini; Kristensen, Bove, Paredes, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Belotti, Lukaku.

Prediction

Despite the injuries, AC Milan are expected to make their third win in a row in the league. Pick: AC Milan 2, AS Roma 1.