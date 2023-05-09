This week's second UEFA Champions League semifinal has given us a Milan derby to decide one of the placec in this year's Istanbul final. Milan host Inter this Wednesday before it is the Nerazzurri's turn to play at home next Tuesday with both games taking place at San Siro. Stefano Pioli's Rossoneri overcame Serie A winners Napoli to get here while Simone Inzaghi's side disposed of Benfica. Whatever happens next, one thing is certain: an Italian team will play in this season's UCL final. We take a look at team news ahead of the opening leg with the big news being the status of Rafael Leao.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule



UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+ and CBS

Milan vs. Inter, 3 p.m., Paramount+ and CBS

Tactical Cam: Milan vs. Inter, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show , 5 p.m., Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Tactical Cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: AC Milan +205; Draw: +210; Inter +145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Milan

Team news: Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez and Sandro Tonali were all recalled to the starting XI for the win over Lazio after missing the draw with Cremonese. Unfortunately, Leao picked up a muscular injury and is now a major doubt for this one. Pioli is expected to make a late call on the Portuguese star's fitness on Wednesday and Alexis Saelemaekers or Ante Rebic could replace him. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unregistered in European competition and Tommaso Pobega is another injury doubt.

Possible Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria (c), Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Leao/Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter

Team news: Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were rested for the win away at Roma. Inzaghi has used the tried and tested combination of Martinez and Romelu Lukaku of late which could keep Edin Dzeko out again. Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens are both out injured, but vice-captain Danilo D'Ambrosio could be back from injury for this one to boost Inzaghi's squad depth as Inter aim to keep it tight ahead of the second leg.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic (c), Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.

Key availability

Rafa Leao: The Portuguese star's potential unavailability could be a big blow for Milan to deal with ahead of this one given his importance in knocking Napoli out in the quarterfinals. Leao's muscular issue was picked up against Lazio and Pioli does not want to risk him here unless he absolutely has to. The Rossoneri will give the 23-year-old maximum time to prove his fitness which could mean that all hopes fall on the broad shoulders of Olivier Giroud who often fares better with Leao alongside him. Should he miss out, Milan's chances over the two legs take a hit and it increases the importance of keeping things tight in the opening 90 minutes.