England says farewell to one of its most iconic players today. Millie Bright, captain of Chelsea FC and 2022 Euros Champion, announced her immediate retirement from professional football. The 32-year-old defender ends her career as Chelsea's all-time appearance leader and was regarded as one of the toughest and most prolific Lionesses.

Bright has made 314 appearances since signing with Chelsea in 2015, and won eight Women's Super League titles, six consecutively, along with six FA Cups and four League cups. The defender has featured 88 times for England, and famously captained England during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final against Spain.

She also holds the record for most Women's Super League appearances by any player, with 216 league games on her resume. Bright will be honored during Chelsea's final game on May 16 against Manchester United.

"Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I'm now ready to say goodbye to playing football. I've given all I can, and I never wanted to fight for any other badge," Bright said in a club statement. "It is now time, and I'm ready to go into a new era. I'm always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way."

Making history with England

Over 88 caps and six goals scored with the Lionesses, Millie Bright checked off plenty of big milestones. While on the international stage, she was a centerpiece of the team's historic Euro 2022 victory on home soil, and started all six matches as they won their first ever major trophy.

Considered among contenders during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, England won their group and knockout rounds to reach the final. Bright captained the England women's national team in its first-ever World Cup final after Leah Williamson was injured. Bright joined Bobby Moore as the only England captains to lead their home country in a World Cup final.

In 2024, she was awarded an OBE for her leadership and contribution to the sport. Ahead of the 2025 Euros, Bright withdrew from international selection, citing the need for "an extended period of recovery." In October 2025, Bright announced her retirement from international play.

A Chelsea legend

Bright has been sidelined since February 2026 with an ankle injury, a likely factor in her decision to retire with her contract expiring this summer.

Though the later seasons of her career were marred by injuries, she left a massive impact. Bright's playing style was endearing. A tough, hard-tackling centerback who combined modern ability with no-nonsense defending. Her physical style of play made her the kind of player fans loved to root against whenever she faced their preferred club or national team.

"I never expected what has happened in the last 12 years. I never even expected to be a footballer, let alone be a professional playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and lifting all those trophies together." Bright said.

"The opportunities presented to me since 2015 have been incredible. It's a life that I never thought I'd live, and I've been blessed enough to live it. So much has changed, and I've learned so much."

The next chapter

Like most players grappling with their next steps following their active playing days, Bright has already branched out into areas off the pitch.

She has begun stepping into media and content creation. She co-hosts "Daly Brightness," a podcast with former England teammate Rachel Daly. She also featured in a Sky Sports documentary series where she spoke out about mental health.

The show recently received criticism in April for using a thumbnail image of Lionesses teammate Lauren James' red card incident at the 2023 World Cup. The 2023 incident led to online bullying and harassment, and Daly Brightness producers issued an apology for using the image.

Bright remains connected to the club she helped build and win trophies with. She will stay on with Chelsea FC as a club ambassador and trustee of the Chelsea Foundation.