Minnesota United's Eric Ramsay is closing in on an agreement to become the new head coach of Championship side West Bromwich Albion, according to CBS Sports sources.

West Brom have been on the hunt for a manager since sacking Ryan Mason on Tuesday and their interest swiftly coalesced on Ramsay, the youngest English coach ever to achieve the UEFA Pro Licence. The Baggies sit 18th in the Championship table, seven points off the relegation zone and 10 from the playoffs, chasing stability with their sixth head coach in the four and a half years since they were relegated from the Premier League.

With contractual matters still to be finalized before Ramsay's unveiling, there remains as to whether he would be in the dugout on Sunday when West Brom travel to Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup. After that, they have a free midweek before a home game against Middlesbrough on Friday, Jan. 16.

Ramsay has enjoyed success in the first head coaching job of his career, leading Minnesota United to the Eastern Conference semifinals in both of his seasons in charge. That has caught the eye of other clubs in England's second tier before with Southampton understood to have had the 33-year-old on their shortlist before moving for Will Still in the summer. He was also linked with West Brom prior to the appointment of Mason.

Earlier in his coaching career, Ramsay served as head coach of Chelsea's U23s before working under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and spending time as assistant manager to the Wales national team.