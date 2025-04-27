Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay has emerged as an early candidate for the vacancy at Southampton, sources have told CBS Sports. Southampton remain in the formative stages of finding a coach who will lead them in the Championship next season, the south coast side having endured a disastrous Premier League campaign that has seen them register just 11 points from 34 games. Ramsay is among a number of names under consideration as the Saints plot an immediate return to the top flight.

Ramsay, 33, has been one of the most highly regarded in the English game having spent time working as a player development coach at Chelsea before moving to Manchester United, where he worked as a player development coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while also aiding the Welsh national team.

When he joined Minnesota in February 2024, he was the youngest permanent head coach in MLS history. In his debut season, he guided the club to sixth-place in the Western Conference and a spot in the conference semifinals. With nine games played in the 2025 campaign, United currently sit third in the Western Conference.

Ramsay has previously spoken about a willingness to consider jobs beyond the English-speaking world should he leave the MLS side. His proficiency with Spanish and French would doubtless help in that regard and speaking to the BBC in February he said: "Sometimes the coaches who arrive at the top level in England are those who have been across various countries. Their status is safer because there are more jobs available. It feels a little bit more open. I had that in mind when I went to MLS.

"It is a really interesting one and riles up lots of debate. I genuinely feel the level of coaching in England is in a really impressive place. Maybe coming back from MLS, there are a few more trodden paths to other places than there are from the Championship."

Southampton, however, would offer a significant opportunity for Ramsay. Despite their disastrous post-promotion season, the Saints figure to be among the favorites for promotion from the Championship. There may also be an opportunity to rebuild if highly-rated youngsters Tyler Dibbling and Mateus Fernandes lead an exodus from St. Mary's.

Simon Rusk is currently the interim head coach at Southampton, his second tenure of the season. Rusk first took the helm when Russell Martin, the man who had secured promotion, was sacked in December. Ivan Juric departed earlier this month having won two and lost 13 of his 16 games in charge.