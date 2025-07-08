Minnesota United will host Chicago Fire in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal battle on Tuesday on Paramount+. The hosts are on a roll, sitting third in the MLS's Western Conference and going undefeated in eight of their last nine across all competitions. Meanwhile, Chicago is looking to rebound after dropping two of its past three games, most recently falling 2-1 to FC Cincinnati in league play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Field in Minneapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire odds from BetMGM list the hosts as the -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Chicago as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Before locking in any Chicago Fire vs. Minnesota United picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal picks and predictions for Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire:

Minnesota United (-115)

Over 3.5 goals (+125)

Minnesota United money line (-115)

In addition to only losing once in their last nine fixtures, Minnesota United have also lost one home match over their last six. That includes a 3-2 victory at Allianz Field against St. Louis in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. Minnesota has lost just two of its 10 league games on home soil, while Chicago has lost five of its 11 away fixtures.



Minnesota is listed at -115 on the money line at DraftKings Sportsbook

Over 3.5 goals (+125)

"Over 3.5 goals have been scored in four of Minnesota's last five matches, while Chicago has scored 11 goals in their last three away games," Sutton told SportsLine. He adds that Minnesota has scored 35 goals in 21 league fixtures, which is tied for third-most in the Western Conference. Over 3.5 goals to be scored is listed at +125 at Caesars Sportsbook

