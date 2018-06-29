Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin publicly announces he's gay before team's Pride Night

Ahead of Minnesota United's Pride Night, midfielder Collin Martin posted on Twitter that he will be publicly announcing that he's gay. In Friday's tweet, Martin said that his friends and family already knew, and thanked his teammates for their support.

Tonight my team, @MNUFC , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. #soccerforall pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv — Collin Martin (@martcw12) June 29, 2018

"Tonight my team, Minnesota United, is having their Pride Night," Martin wrote. "It's an important night for me -- I'll be announcing for the first time publicly that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my teammates."

Martin becomes the second openly gay MLS player, with the L.A. Galaxy's Robbie Rogers coming out in 2013.

Martin went on to encourage other gay athletes to come out, concluding "June is Pride Month, and I am proud to be playing for Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man."

Rogers retired in November, which will make Martin the only openly gay male across the major male sports. In the WNBA, there are several lesbian athletes, including Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury.

Martin. 23. has been in the MLS for six seasons. MUFC's jerseys will feature rainbow numbers for pride night when the team squares off against FC Dallas.