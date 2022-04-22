Robin Lod and Minnesota United FC are feeling good after a big win over the Colorado Rapids in league play, but they still have work to do climbing up the standings when they host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Both teams enter Saturday's showdown ranked seventh in their respective conferences, but enter the matchup in different mindsets. Minnesota is 3-2-2 on the season after securing a 3-1 win over the Rapids, while the Fire sit at 2-4-1 in their conference and are coming off a 0-0 draw against the LA Galaxy last Saturday.



Now, Sutton has broken down the Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire matchup from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire:

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire spread: Minnesota United -0.5 (-110)

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire over-under: 2.5 goals (over -110, under -120)

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire money line: Minnesota -102, Draw +250, Chicago Fire +280

CHI: Chicago has been shutout in each of its last three league games

MIN: Hassani Dotson and Emanuel Reynoso each have two assists this season



Why you should back Minnesota United

Despite being in seventh in the Western Conference standings, Minnesota is showing the ability to rebound from an inconsistent start. In its last league game against Colorado, Minnesota took over possession at 51 percent with 14 shots including six on targets. Goals from Robin Lod, Bakaye Dibassy and Abu Danladi helped propel the team to a convincing home victory that sets them up nicely to face a Chicago team that is struggling to score.

The Fire have been shutout in each of its last three league games, and they've scored just five goals in their first seven matches this season. In addition, Minnesota United has scored six goals in four home games.

Why you should back Chicago Fire

There's no reason to believe the Fire aren't capable of rallying out of their current slump in league play. Chicago's defense has not allowed its opponents to score more than one goal so far this MLS season and only conceded two in a 2-2 draw in the Open Cup match with Union Omaha on April 19. With Rafael Czichos heating up and breaking through with two goals against Union Omaha, Chicago has a chance to turn the tables on Minnesota United and come out of Saturday's match with a road victory.

The Fire bolster one of the league's top defensive units, recording a shutout in four of their last six fixtures in MLS. Chicago's backline held the Galaxy without a single shot on target in its 0-0 draw on April 16.

