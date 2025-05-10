After getting things back on track with a victory over the New York Red Bulls, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will begin a road trip that sees them face one of the best teams in the Western Conference, Minnesota United. The Loons have quietly risen to second in the conference behind a stout defense that will be pushed to the limits facing the Herons.

Following Luis Suarez breaking his nine-match scoreless streak in style, Miami will feel much better about the state of their attack as they look to get back to the summit of the Eastern Conference themselves. The Herons were able to move on from getting knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup, but now they'll need to adjust to playing two games a week in MLS as the season begins to kick into high gear.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Minnesota United vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Saturday, May 10 | Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 10 | : 4:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

: Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Live stream: MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass Odds: Minnesota United +120; Draw +270; Inter Miami +200

Last meeting

These teams have only faced each other once before, in 2022, prior to the arrival of Messi. Inter Miami was able to win that game 2-1 behind a late brace from Indiana Vassilev, but with almost none of the players involved in this match still being with their respective teams, this will be a very different affair in Minnesota.

Best bets

Tani Oluwaseyi to have more than two shots on target (+125): Minnesota United's defense may be the driving force behind their success this season, but with Yeboah, the attack has been opportunistic, not missing chances that come their way. Oluwaseyi has been effective both scoring and assisting this season with five goals and three assists so far this campaign. He hasn't found the back of the net in four consecutive matches but it isn't for lack of shooting with him putting two or more shots on target in four of his last seven matches played.

What the coaches are saying

With Miami's performances as of late in knockout competitions, it has been fair to question if this team is truly ready for the Club World Cup as things stand. Manager Javier Mascherano seems to have those same questions as well when questioning how to strengthen the attack moving forward. Miami bolstered the squad, adding Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia but with depth players such as Leonardo Campana, Robert Taylor, and Julian Gressel departing, more is still needed to balance the squad.

"I think we need to focus on bringing in someone who truly strengthens us as a team. And yes, I'm exploring options," Mascherano said. "Well, to be more precise, the club is evaluating options - especially in the attacking front."

That's pretty clear from the manager on what they need moving into a busy summer of soccer but the challenge will be adding the right players around MLS roster restrictions. With three Designated Platers already on the roster, Miami doesn't have much wiggle room to add a star, but that doesn't mean that they won't be able to make things happen.

Predicted lineups

Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair, Michael Boxall, Nicolas Romero, Jefferson Diaz, Anthony Markanich, Joaquin Pereyra, Will Trapp, Carlos Harvey, Bongokuhle Hlongwane,Tani Oluwaseyi, Robin Lod

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Marcelo Weigandt, Fafa Picalut, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Player to watch

Noah Allen, Inter Miami: One of the breakout stars of the season, Allen has been strong in defense for the Herons, but going on the road to face Minnesota will be a different type of challenge. Given the speed that Oluwaseyi has in attack, it will be important to ensure that Miami doesn't lose track of him, or the ball will be in the back of the net. Despite only allowing 11 goals in league play, the Inter Miami defense has given up chances facing top teams in the league, which will make this an interesting match.

Prediction

Inter Miami will get the job done on the road as they continue to pick up points in MLS. Even with Minnesota United's improvement so far this season, it won't be enough to stand up to the sustained attacking pressure that Miami can put on a team. When given space, the Herons will still hurt you. Pick: Minnesota United 1, Inter Miami 2

