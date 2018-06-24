Missing the World Cup is a letdown for USA, but Weston McKennie is leading a new wave of young stars into the future

The pain won't go away for a long time. For U.S. fans, the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup was both shocking but not all that surprising. Under Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena, the team lacked an identity, failed to play with conviction and showed that it didn't have enough chemistry to contend in what is arguably one of the most undemanding qualifying zones in the world. And with that, a page is turned. There's now a general manager for the U.S. men's national team in Earnie Stewart, there will likely be a new coach (assuming Dave Sarachan doesn't get the gig) and we've seen a huge influx of young players. Whether there will be a youth movement with a new coach remains to be seen, but we'll likely see a mixture of veterans and young guys building towards the future.

But the truth is, things will get better. Really, it has to. It's hard to fall lower than the U.S. did during the last qualifying cycle. And Sunday's 6-1 win for England over fellow CONCACAF foe Panama was another reminder on what the U.S. missed out on.

When it comes to the U.S. improving, it all starts in the middle, the engine. One of the biggest weak spots we've seen with the U.S. is in the middle of the field, especially defensively. Every team needs a proper defensive midfielder or one who can go box-to-box, delivering attack-thwarting tackles, but also the ability to make quick passes to go on the counter or even run at goal with speed and smarts. And the U.S. looks to finally have that in one of its top prospects.

You've heard of Christian Pulisic, but the hardcore fan knows who Weston McKennie is. For those who don't, the U.S. is sitting on a gem that could be the heart and soul of this team for years to come.

Who is Weston McKennie?

Weston McKennie is one of the fast-rising stars in U.S. Soccer. Getty Images

The 19-year-old out of Texas is a superb midfield prospect and was set to play at the University of Virginia but opted for Europe and signed with German club Schalke.

And since then, he's done nothing but perform. While Pulisic is at Borussia Dortmund and looking sharp, McKennie is doing the same just about 30 minutes west in Gelsenkirchen. In a role that receives less attention from most media members and certainly fans, he has surpassed expectations. In his first season for Schalke, McKennie had 25 appearances for a team that finished ahead of Dortmund and behind Bayern Munich, ending the season with an impressive second-place finish in the Bundesliga. McKennie said it all came as a surprise, but he was ready for the challenge and helped lead his team to Champions League qualification along with rising German sensation Leon Goretzka.

"Many people probably didn't expect me to play that much, but of course I had the confidence," McKennie told CBS Sports. "I went out there, and the coach showed interest and showed that he trusted me and believed in me, and gave me the opportunity.

"I think I made the best of it."

Indeed he did.

How has McKennie adjusted to life in Germany?

A talented defensive midfielder is what every team needs to be successful -- a player who can be a rock in the middle. Having that defensive presence ahead of the back line is crucial for any team, allowing them to go on the counter by recovering the ball, stopping counters and making crucial tackles to keep clean sheets. And while playing youth soccer in the United States is different than top-flight Bundesliga play, McKennie's confidence helped him adjust to the game in Germany and he has blossomed since.

"It wasn't so tough, but the toughest part would be the quickness," McKennie said.

McKennie said he thought he was quick, that he had the vision, but that adjusting to the speed of the game in Germany was a challenge. But now after one breakout season, he's planning on improving his game with each match he plays in by listening to his coaches and putting in the work. And he's hoping that his improvement will only help the USMNT get back to the World Cup -- which is a dream of his.

McKennie has already become a key part in the young USMNT under Dave Sarachan. Getty Images

One of the reasons he's adjusted so quickly overseas and has been ready for the USMNT is the preparation and advice by somebody who knows all about it and has been in his shoes. Cory Gibbs, a former national team player, is McKennie's agent. Gibbs played in Germany for St. Pauli, made 19 appearances for the USMNT and he's been a role model to the young star.

"He had the best of both worlds and one of the guys that believed in me, obviously besides my family," McKennie said.

How different is his role with USA?

At Schalke, he is a pure defensive midfielder. He doesn't get forward much because he doesn't need to. He's the man to try and prevent his defenders from having to do too much.

"For me, with Schalke, I know my position very well, stay back, I'm more of a defensive guy," he said.

But for the national team, where he has four caps, it's been a different role. McKennie goes more box-to-box, something he enjoys. It was evident against Portugal in his first cap, when he scored in a 1-1 draw.

"I like to take the ball and go forward with it," McKennie said.

But it's important to keep in mind his role could change. While he has been sharp for both club and country, a lot will depend on who becomes the national team coach. If it is someone who relies on having a pure defensive midfielder, perhaps McKennie would slide into that role. If not, he could continue as that box-to-box midfielder.

"I also know my game involves being robust, going in strong, going into tackles," McKennie said.

He said he prefers to be more box-to-box with the U.S. but will do whatever is asked of him.

"If I play the [box-to-box role] I want to be able to go forward also and know I can cover. We have the players to do that. I don't mind doing the dirty work for the team." McKennie said.

'He's an annoying guy to play against'

And those tackles McKennie is known for, Pulisic said, are a lot to deal with as an opponent.

"Weston is just a fighter, man," Pulisic told CBS Sports. "He's an annoying guy to play against because he is going to kick you. He's a ball winner. It's a position we are kind of missing in the U.S."

Only time will tell what his role will be with the U.S., but he has a big fan in his corner in Pulisic who thinks he can fill a void the U.S. is missing.

McKennie and Pulisic are two of the USMNT's brightest young stars. Getty Images

Confident and better times are ahead

Besides McKennie and Pulisic, there is a bunch of young talent coming down the pipeline. There's Josh Sargent at Werder Bremen, Tim Weah at Paris Saint-Germain and many more. McKennie likes the direction the U.S. is heading under these players, while realizing that the national team won't be starting a bunch of 20-year-olds. He knows that they will need to earn their roles.

"You look at the guys and you say it's young talent, but you look and it is young, young, young talent. Josh Sargent being 18, Tim Weah being 18. You've never seen this, guys coming with the accolades that they have. Playing for PSG, Bremen, me for Schalke, Christian for Dortmund," he said.

"The future for the national team is probably brighter than that it has been in the past, but only time will tell."

In the short time, we've seen them, the youngsters have looked the part. Pulisic's ability in attack is key, but having heart, confidence and the willingness to do the dirty work in the middle is the key to any team, and that is what McKennie brings.

While Michael Bradley has been an important contributor for the national team and has played deep in the midfield, he isn't a defensive guy like McKennie. What the young Schalke star brings could be just what the doctor orders for the USMNT.

A rising star in Germany whose role with the United States is increasing, the future looks brighter than it has ever been. And he plans to be the rock in the middle to take the U.S. to places its never been in the modern era.

"I think I showed my abilities and what I can bring to the national team," McKennie said. "The future is looking good."

Have a look for yourself: