MLS 2019 awards: Bob Bradley takes home Coach of the Year after record-breaking season

Major League Soccer's 2019 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award went to Bob Bradley for the third time. The award was announced on Wednesday, with the LAFC manager winning it as expected. The former United States men's national team manager led LAFC to a record-breaking 2019 regular season, winning the Supporters' Shield, earning a first-round bye and the top seed in the Western Conference. Bradley's team earned a record 72 points, while tying the team goals record with 85.

On Tuesday, Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders won Comeback Player of the Year fresh off of a hat trick in the playoffs in Seattle's 4-3 win over FC Dallas. Morris had 10 goals in the regular season and is up to 13 following the playoff performance.

Seattle plays Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night. LAFC hosts rival LA Galaxy on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the finalists that the league announced and the winners that have been announced:

MVP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)

Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Defender of the Year

Ike Opara (Minnesota United) - Winner

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Bill Hamid (D.C. United)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Vito Mannone (Minnesota United FC)

Newcomer of the year

Carles Gil (New England Revolution) - Winner

Heber (New York City FC)

Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC)

Coach of the Year

Bob Bradley (LAFC) - Winner

Jim Curtin (Philadelphia Union)

Domènec Torrent (New York City FC)

Comeback Player of the Year