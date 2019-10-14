MLS 2019 awards list: MVP finalists include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Carlos Vela; other races up for grabs

Major League Soccer revealed the finalists for its year-end awards on Monday, which means there are three players in the running for every category. The awards honor the best performers for the 2019 season, and all eyes are on MVP with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC and Josef Martinez of Atlanta United.

Here's a look at the finalists that the league announced:

MVP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)

Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Defender of the Year

Ike Opara (Minnesota United)

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Bill Hamid (D.C. United)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Vito Mannone (Minnesota United FC)

Newcomer of the year

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Heber (New York City FC)

Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC)

Coach of the Year

Bob Bradley (LAFC)

Jim Curtin (Philadelphia Union)

Domènec Torrent (New York City FC)

Comeback Player of the Year

Mark-Anthony Kaye (LAFC)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Kacper Przybylko (Philadelphia Union)

No real surprises there. In fact, each person I had winning is a finalist. Keep an eye on Bill Hamid though, as the D.C. United man joined mid-season but was spectacular. Is not playing a full season going to be his downfall when it comes to taking the award home?