MLS 2020 jersey reveal: Teams show off new kits ahead of Fashion Week in New York

Major League Soccer officially revealed its 2020 club jerseys on Wednesday ahead of New York City's fashion week for the Forward25 celebration, honoring the season's 25th season with celebrity fans, athletes and models modeling the kits alongside MLS legends.

The new jerseys for this season feature a new font, which the league describes as "dynamic, energetic and bold graphic typeface that introduces a layering tri-line effect," while many also boast three stripes on the right shoulder. The event, held at Penn Plaza Pavilion, was attended by numerous athletes and celebrities including new Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, professional gamer Ninja, MLS legend Jamie Moreno and more.

Here's how they look:

1996 ⏩ 2020



Fresh take on an iconic look. Our @adidassoccer EQT kits celebrating the 25th season of MLS. #FORWARD25 pic.twitter.com/G1iyknUhi5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2020

The jerseys also feature a unique touch that really represents the club. Inter Miami's new kits have embossed black herons throughout, while Nashville's feature vibrant colors to highlight the excitement and spotlight of the Tennessee capital and its lively music and entertainment scene. Both clubs are expansion franchises set to begin playing in the league later this month.

The uniforms also feature a new font that was designed alongside Rick Banks, lead designer and typographer of award-winning graphic design studio Face37 based in Manchester, England.

"Chicharito" showed off his team's jerseys while Hopkins unveiled the Houston Dynamo's newest kits, with LAFC having director Colin Hanks show off theirs.

According to MLS, the jerseys will be revealed virtually in EA Sports' video game "FIFA 20" following the event, though there hasn't been an official confirmation as to when exactly the expansion franchise will be playable in the game.

Major League Soccer's 25th season begins on Feb. 29th as D.C. United takes on the Colorado Rapids. The first matchday is highlighted by Nashville taking on Atlanta United. The biggest game of the opening week is Supporters Shield holders LAFC taking on Inter Miami on March 1. The Seattle Sounders are the reigning champs.