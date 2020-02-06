MLS 2020 jersey reveal: Teams show off new kits ahead of Fashion Week in New York
The league is set to begin its 25th season
Major League Soccer officially revealed its 2020 club jerseys on Wednesday ahead of New York City's fashion week for the Forward25 celebration, honoring the season's 25th season with celebrity fans, athletes and models modeling the kits alongside MLS legends.
The new jerseys for this season feature a new font, which the league describes as "dynamic, energetic and bold graphic typeface that introduces a layering tri-line effect," while many also boast three stripes on the right shoulder. The event, held at Penn Plaza Pavilion, was attended by numerous athletes and celebrities including new Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, professional gamer Ninja, MLS legend Jamie Moreno and more.
Here's how they look:
The jerseys also feature a unique touch that really represents the club. Inter Miami's new kits have embossed black herons throughout, while Nashville's feature vibrant colors to highlight the excitement and spotlight of the Tennessee capital and its lively music and entertainment scene. Both clubs are expansion franchises set to begin playing in the league later this month.
The uniforms also feature a new font that was designed alongside Rick Banks, lead designer and typographer of award-winning graphic design studio Face37 based in Manchester, England.
"Chicharito" showed off his team's jerseys while Hopkins unveiled the Houston Dynamo's newest kits, with LAFC having director Colin Hanks show off theirs.
According to MLS, the jerseys will be revealed virtually in EA Sports' video game "FIFA 20" following the event, though there hasn't been an official confirmation as to when exactly the expansion franchise will be playable in the game.
Major League Soccer's 25th season begins on Feb. 29th as D.C. United takes on the Colorado Rapids. The first matchday is highlighted by Nashville taking on Atlanta United. The biggest game of the opening week is Supporters Shield holders LAFC taking on Inter Miami on March 1. The Seattle Sounders are the reigning champs.
-
Nike unveils new USMNT, USWNT kits
Team USA will keep its classic look for the home uniforms, and a bit of a modern identity for...
-
USWNT on verge of Olympic qualification
It all comes down to Friday for the United States women's national team
-
FA Cup: Tottenham vs. Southampton picks
SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has locked in its picks for Wednesday's FA Cup...
-
Gio Reyna scores stunning first pro goal
The 17-year-old scored a beauty in the German Cup
-
USWNT vs. Costa Rica preview
The United States can win the group with a win or draw
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Bergwijn leads Spurs over City in debut
Jose Mourinho earned a big win over Pep Guardiola
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day