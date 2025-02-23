It took longer than expected, but Jeremy Ebobisse has kicked off Major League Soccer's 30th season with the first goal, and what a goal it was. Scored in the 78th minute with his last touch of the game, Ebobisse was able to help turn what was a frustrating match for the Black and Gold into a party in Los Angeles. That goal was enough for a 1-0 win as LAFC have now won eight consecutive season openers.

Breaking in a new midfield, LAFC struggled in the first half of play but tactical tweaks from head coach Steve Cherundolo, such as flipping Timothy Tillman's side in midfield, allowed LAFC space to break down Minnesota United. With all eyes on Denis Bouanga, Ebobisse was able to get into space and he wouldn't be stopped with an excellent finish past Dayne St. Clair.

While Ebobisse isn't the weekly starter, if he can continue putting the ball in the back of the net, he'll have a chance to win the role from Oliver Giroud after joining the squad from the San Jose Earthquakes during the summer. Last season, Giroud didn't score a single goal in 14 MLS appearances and only registered one assist. He's been a quality striker for his career but LAFC will need more to lead the line, especially with Mateusz Bogusz now at Cruz Azul. This is Bouanga's attack but he can't do it alone, so a secondary option will need to step up. That could be Ebobisse based on how things are looking out of the gate as the American couldn't have gotten off to a better start with his new club.