MLS All-Star Game 2018: Watch Juventus vs. best of Major League Soccer, live stream, TV info, start time
Ronaldo won't be present, but there's plenty of starpower to be seen here
The MLS 2018 All-Star game is on Wednesday night, and they're playing against a special squad in Juventus. Even though Ronaldo won't be present -- his debut won't come until the Serie A season starts against Chievo -- there are still a lot of interesting faces squaring off. Juventus has won the last seven titles in Serie A, so you could say it's a successful squad.
Last year, the MLS All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, and the year before they lost to Arsenal. Prior to that, they defeated Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur in back-to-back seasons. The worst losses came when the team played against Manchester United.
The roster this year consists of the likes of Sebastian Giovinco, Carlos Vela and Josef Martinez. Atlanta FC's Gerardo "Tata" Martino will lead the way in his team's home stadium. It's a fun, talented squad, and it should be another competitive match as Juventus continues to make its way across the United States.
How to watch the 2018 MLS All-Star Game in Atlanta
- Date: Wednesday, Aug 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN, UDN, UniMas (Spanish)
- Stream: UDN and UniMas streamers can watch on fuboTV (try for free)
-
Premier League odds, 2018-19 best bets
European soccer experts picks the winner of the 2018-2019 Premier League season
-
Messi plays keep-away with his dog
Not even Messi's family is safe from his skills
-
Neymar on fouls: Sometimes I overreact
Neymar's theatrics on the pitch were ridiculed during the World Cup, but he's worried about...
-
2018 International Champions Cup scores
Keeping you updated with everything you need to know about this summer's International Champions...
-
Shaqiri delivers in his Liverpool debut
Liverpool has a lot to look forward to after Shaqiri's addition earlier in July
-
Zlatan says he could play with LeBron
Ibrahimovic said that he's willing to help the Lakers if they need help