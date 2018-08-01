MLS All-Star Game 2018: Watch Juventus vs. best of Major League Soccer, live stream, TV info, start time

The MLS 2018 All-Star game is on Wednesday night, and they're playing against a special squad in Juventus. Even though Ronaldo won't be present -- his debut won't come until the Serie A season starts against Chievo -- there are still a lot of interesting faces squaring off. Juventus has won the last seven titles in Serie A, so you could say it's a successful squad.

Last year, the MLS All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, and the year before they lost to Arsenal. Prior to that, they defeated Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur in back-to-back seasons. The worst losses came when the team played against Manchester United.

The roster this year consists of the likes of Sebastian Giovinco, Carlos Vela and Josef Martinez. Atlanta FC's Gerardo "Tata" Martino will lead the way in his team's home stadium. It's a fun, talented squad, and it should be another competitive match as Juventus continues to make its way across the United States.

How to watch the 2018 MLS All-Star Game in Atlanta