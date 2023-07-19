All-Star fever has gripped the nation's capital as Audi Field will be the site of Arsenal facing the MLS All-Stars in the 2023 edition of the MLS All-Star Game. Marking the midway point of the MLS season, the roster captained by Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati was made up by combining a fan and media vote with head coach Wayne Rooney and league commissioner Don Garber selecting the others.

After playing a Liga MX All-Star team for the past two editions of the game, MLS will now return to facing a European power in Arsenal who finished second in the Premier League last season. The Gunners roster will include Americans Folarin Balogun and Auston Trusty despite lingering uncertainty over whether they'll be with Arsenal when the Premier League season kicks off.

Acosta will be coached by his former teammate Rooney in the match as they look to level the score after playing in the Skills Challenge on Tuesday night versus Arsenal. Trusty sealed the Skills Challenge victory for the Gunners with his hit in the crossbar challenge but the MLS All-Stars can still split the week by winning the All-Star game.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, July 19 | Time : 8:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, July 19 | : 8:30 p.m. Location : Audi Field -- Washington, D.C.

: Audi Field -- Washington, D.C. TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: MLS All-Stars +500; Draw +400; Arsenal (via Caesars Sportsbook)

MLS All-Star Roster



GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Voted In), Tyler Miller (D.C. United / Coach's Selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution / Coach's Selection)

DEFENDERS (8): Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC / Voted In), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls / Coach's Selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Commissioner's Selection), Carles Gil (New England Revolution/ Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Coach's Selection), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew / Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Voted In), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Coach's Selection), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (7): Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Coach's Selection), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes / Coach's Selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas / Voted In), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United / Coach's Selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC / Commissioner's Selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC / Voted In)

Arsenal Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aaron Ramsdale, Alex Rúnarsson, Karl Hein

DEFENDERS (9): William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Auston Trusty

MIDFIELDERS (11): Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Jorginho, Fábio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Declan Rice, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey

FORWARDS (6): Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

Prediction

In a game fit for goals, they'll be flying from all directions as both teams will want to show their attacking skill in the match but Arsenal will prove to have too much quality. Pick: Arsenal 3, MLS 2