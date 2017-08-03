MLS All-Stars stand tough against Real Madrid, but lose in a penalty shootout
It was a close one, but the All-Stars fell just short
Over the years, the MLS All-Stars have secured some impressive results, beating big clubs like Celtic, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. The team hoped to add Real Madrid to that list on Wednesday night at Solider Field, but it wasn't meant to be.
A late goal by Dom Dwyer saw the match go into penalties, but Real Madrid prevailed 4-2 from the spot. Borja Mayoral, the highly-rated young Real striker, opened the scoring in this one and Real dominated throughout but had trouble putting the ball away, putting just five of its 30 shots on frame. Here are the highlights in what was a fun night:
As you may have noticed, no Cristiano Ronaldo. He's getting ready for his preseason and joining up with the club in the coming days. He's been given an extended summer break after his participation in the Confederations Cup with Portugal.
But no shame in this result, Ronaldo or no Ronaldo. You're playing a talented team, winners of the last two Champions Leagues, and taking them into penalties is still quite the accomplishment.
The goal was for a fun match for the fans to enjoy, and they got just that.
