Major League Soccer's 30th season is well underway, and we now know who the opponent will be for the All-Star game in Austin. Taking place at Q2 Stadium in July, the MLS All-Stars will face the Liga MX All-Stars for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in the last five seasons.

"We are thrilled to once again host LIGA MX at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, showcasing the best talent from our leagues," announced MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana. "It's an exciting match-up for the first-ever professional All-Star Game played in Austin, bringing a thriving on-field rivalry to the passionate Austin community and to fans around the world watching on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app."

With MLS stars such as Giorgos Giakoumakis and Mateusz Bogusz moving to Liga MX alongside global superstars like Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez, this will be a star-studded affair even without the presence of a European team. The eye-catching lineup helps explain why MLS has gone away from scheduling matches with European sides as the midseason opponent, with facing Arsenal in 2023 is the last time that they've done that, and the previous time being 2019.

The MLS All-Stars have won one game, drawn one (which they did win on penalties), and lost one to the Liga MX All-Stars. With the leagues meeting more via the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup, there is a growing rivalry between the two leagues that the combined All-Star game looks to cultivate.

Taking place in Austin will also be a chance for those supporters to showcase the atmosphere of Q2 Stadium. With the venue selling out all home matches ever played in its history, there will be no shortage of interest for both the All-Star game and the events surrounding it such as the Skills Challenge and various concerts.