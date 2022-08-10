After winning the Skills Challenge over Liga MX, the MLS All-Stars will be going for the clean sweep with another victory on Wednesday night. Led by Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath, the MLS All Stars are aiming to win the match in regular time after a triumph on penalties in last year's edition.

MLS All Star Roster: Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Taxiarchis Fountas, Chicharito, Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz, Carlos Vela, Brandon Vazquez, Luciano Acosta, Sebastian Driussi, Carles Gil, Hany Mukhtar, Darlington Nagbe, Emanuel Reynoso, Ilie Sanchez, Julian Araujo, Jakob Glesnes, Aaron Long, Kamal Miller, Diego Palacios, Kai Wagner, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Andre Blake, Sean Johnson, Dayne St. Clair

Liga MX All Star Roster: Uriel Antuna, German Berterame, Julio Furch, Juan Dinenno, Luis Quinones, Victor Guzman, Heriberto Jurado, Aldo Rocha, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alexis Vega, Aviles Hurtado, Fernando Beltran, Erik Lira, Luis Chavez, Guido Pizarro, Julian Quinones, Juan Escobar, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Reyes, Brayan Angulo, Hugo Nervo, Gustavo Cabral, Lisandro Lopez, Jesus Angulo, Carlos Acevedo, Oscar Ustari, Camilo Vargas

Date : Wednesday, Aug 10 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug 10 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Field -- St. Paul, Minnesota

: Allianz Field -- St. Paul, Minnesota TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

MLS: Taty Castellanos was replaced by Brandon Vazquez due to his loan to Girona allowing the FC Cincinnati forward to be rewarded for his season which has already broken the club record for goals in a year for the team with 13. Alexander Callens will also miss the match due to injury which allows Jakob Glesnes join the squad. Glesnes' inclusion brings the Philadelphia Union to a joint high three All Stars with Los Angeles FC. Minnesota United will also have two hometown representatives in Dayne St. Clair and Emanuel Reynoso.

Liga MX: Uriel Antuna will be a familiar face from his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy before moving to Cruz Azul. Being involved in 11 goals during the 2019 season with the Galaxy, he'll see quite a few well known faces in the match. Juan Dinenno will also hope to bring his form from Concacaf Champions league into the match after he scored nine goals in the competition.

Everyone will have a good time in a kickaround and then get orange slices together after the match. Pick: MLS 2, Liga MX 1

