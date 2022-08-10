It will be another USA vs. Mexico soccer showdown when the MLS All-Stars host the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday night in St. Paul, Minn. The teams squared off for the first time last year in Los Angeles. They played to a 1-1 draw in regulation before the MLS All-Stars won 3-2 in the penalty shootout. The American soccer league's stars took on teams from Europe – including the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – from 2005-19. However, this setup offers more incentive, given a natural rivalry between the nations that has made any game between the USMNT and El Tri must-watch entertainment. The LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, a longtime Mexican National Team star who made his pro debut in Mexico with Chivas, will captain the MLS squad.

Kickoff at Allianz Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the MLS as the +103 favorite (risk $100 to win $103). Liga MX is a +190 underdog and a draw is priced at +285. The over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in any MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars picks or predictions, be sure you check out what soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

MLS vs. Liga MX over-under: 3.5 goals

MLS vs. Liga MX moneyline: MLS +103, Liga MX +190, Draw +285

MLS: Chicharito has 134 career club goals in 217 starts (360 matches played).

Liga MX: Alexis Vega has 30 goals and 25 assists in 152 career league games.

Why you should back the MLS All-Stars

The MLS All-Stars should have a clear home edge, and it also has a couple of former Mexico National Team players who would like to put on a show. They include Chicharito, who scored 25 goals in 69 matches for El Tri, and Carlos Vela of LAFC, who played in 50 games with the national team in all competitions. Chicharito has 26 goals in 53 appearances since joining MLS in 2020. Vela, who started his career with Monterrey, has seven goals and seven assists this season in Los Angeles.

Sebastian Driussi is the most dangerous option in the MLS attack. The 26-year-old Argentinian has a league-high 16 goals for Austin FC. USMNT regulars Paul Arriola (FC Dallas) and Jordan Morris (Seattle) also should contribute on offense, and USA teammates Walker Zimmerman (Nashville FC) and DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami) will help hold down the backline. Sean Johnson, who has a league-high 12 clean sheets for NYCFC, should be the top choice to guard the goal.

Why you should back the Liga MX All-Stars

The Liga MX All-Stars should be a closer approximation to the best the league has to offer. Half of the American team was chosen by fan vote, while the Liga MX squad was chosen largely from Player of the Year nominees. The Liga MX squad also will be far more rested, as the teams have played eight games or fewer since the new season started last month. And most of the attacking players are young, led by Cruz Azul's 21-year-old Santiago Gimenez, who has five goals in five games this year.

The Liga MX team has plenty of firepower, and it is loaded in midfield. Veteran Julio Furch of Atlas and Juan Dinenno of Pumas had a combined 24 goals and 10 assists in the last campaign. Monterrey's German Berterame has scored three goals already in the new season. Spanish star Alvaro Fidalgo of Club America and Chivas 24-year-old Alexis Vega are among the creative playmakers, and Pachuca's Oscar Ustari (four clean sheets in six games) could get the nod in net.

