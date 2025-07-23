MLS is past the midway point of the season, making Austin, Texas, the center of American soccer world as the all-star festivities come to down. The league's best will take place in an exhibition match where they'll face off against the Liga MX all-stars. It's the fourth time that the two leagues have met with MLS holding a 2-1 advantage, but with stars like Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez being in the match to represent Liga MX, the starpower will be on display left and right.

MLS has kicked off All-Star week by defeating Liga MX in the skills challenge, while MLS Next Pro also got in on the fun with the Eastern Confrence All-Stars defeating the Western Confrence in a 4-3 victory. All seven goals were scored by different players and if the clash between MLS and Liga MX can live up to that expectation, it'll be quite a show. With Lionel Messi (if he plays) and Evander on the same team, there will be plenty of attacking power as Nico Estavez leads the MLS All-Stars into the match.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars

Date : Wednesday, July 23 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 23 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas

: Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas Live stream: MLS Season Pass

Last meeting

In the most recent meeting between these teams, the Liga MX All-Stars defeated MLS 4-1 in Columbus after MLS won the previous two matchups.

MLS All-Stars

Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC, Brad Stuver - Austin FC, Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC, Brad Stuver - Austin FC, Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC Defenders: Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF, Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew, Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC, Alex Freeman - Orlando City, Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union, Andy Najar - Nashville SC, Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati, Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union

Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF, Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew, Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC, Alex Freeman - Orlando City, Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union, Andy Najar - Nashville SC, Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati, Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes, Evander - FC Cincinnati, Carles Gil - New England Revolution, Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake, Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC, Jeppe Tverskov - San Diego FC, Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC, Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC

Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes, Evander - FC Cincinnati, Carles Gil - New England Revolution, Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake, Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC, Jeppe Tverskov - San Diego FC, Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC, Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC Forwards: Tai Baribo - Philadelphia Union, Denis Bouanga - LAFC, Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC, Chucky Lozano - San Diego FC, Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF, Marco Pašalić - Orlando City, Diego Rossi - Columbus Crew, Sam Surridge - Nashville SC, Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Liga MX All-Stars

Goalkeepers: Luis Malagón - Club América, Kevin Mier - Cruz Azul | Goalkeeper of the Year

Luis Malagón - Club América, Kevin Mier - Cruz Azul | Goalkeeper of the Year Defenders: Sebastián Cáceres - Club América, Willer Ditta - Cruz Azul, Luan García - Toluca, Jesús Gallardo - Toluca, Joaquim Pereira - Tigres UANL, Sergio Ramos - CF Monterrey, Israel Reyes - Club América, Ignacio Rivero - Cruz Azul, Carlos Rotondi - Cruz Azul

Sebastián Cáceres - Club América, Willer Ditta - Cruz Azul, Luan García - Toluca, Jesús Gallardo - Toluca, Joaquim Pereira - Tigres UANL, Sergio Ramos - CF Monterrey, Israel Reyes - Club América, Ignacio Rivero - Cruz Azul, Carlos Rotondi - Cruz Azul Midfielders: Roberto Alvarado - Chivas Guadalajara, Juan Brunetta - Tigres UANL, Sergio Canales - CF Monterrey, Rodrigo Dourado - Atlético San Luis, Érik Lira - Cruz Azul, Elías Montiel - CF Pachuca, Gilberto Mora - Club Tijuana, James Rodríguez - Club León, Marcel Ruíz - Toluca, Agustín Palavecino - Necaxa, Alejandro Zendejas - Club América

Roberto Alvarado - Chivas Guadalajara, Juan Brunetta - Tigres UANL, Sergio Canales - CF Monterrey, Rodrigo Dourado - Atlético San Luis, Érik Lira - Cruz Azul, Elías Montiel - CF Pachuca, Gilberto Mora - Club Tijuana, James Rodríguez - Club León, Marcel Ruíz - Toluca, Agustín Palavecino - Necaxa, Alejandro Zendejas - Club América Forwards: Diber Cambindo - Necaxa, Hugo Camberos - Chivas Guadalajara, Uroš Đurđević - Atlas, Henry Martín - Club América, Paulinho - Toluca, Brian Rodríguez - Club América, Alexis Vega - Toluca

Prediction

Messi facing off against Sergio Ramos will be quite a matchup, but Messi will get the better of the former Real Madrid man. That will give the MLS All-Stars the push that they need to go on and win the match. Pick: MLS 2, Liga MX 1