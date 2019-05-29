MLS and Liga MX announce Leagues Cup, an in-season tournament starting this summer in the United States
The new in-season competition is called the Leagues Cup and it features four teams from each league
On Wednesday, Major League Soccer and Liga MX announced a new competition called the Leagues Cup that will feature Mexican and MLS clubs starting on July 23. Leagues Cup is an eight-team knockout tournament that will be played on U.S. soil. It will be a yearly competition that will feature four teams from each league, and the first edition will see the Houston Dynamo host Club America, Real Salt Lake host Tigres, Cruz Azul go to play the Chicago Fire and the Los Angeles Galaxy host Tijuana.
The semifinals will take place on Aug. 20, with the final on Sept. 18 at a location not yet determined.
It's unclear how club selection will work for the competition going forward, but MLS said "sporting criteria" will determine future participants. The four MLS teams were invited to participate. Three of the four invited didn't make the playoffs last season, with Real Salt Lake being the only exception. Out of the top 12 teams in the league, 11 of them aren't participating in this competition. It's certainly going to take a while to rise in popularity, but for Liga MX teams it feels like more of a preseason competition.
This, however, is clearly another opportunity for MLS to show it can compete with Liga MX clubs, which have dominated the CONCACAF Champions League. Since in inception in 2008, only Liga MX clubs have won the CCL. The Leagues Cup will take place in the middle of the MLS season and in the preseason for Liga MX, pretty much the opposite of the CCL.
