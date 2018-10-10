MLS and Liga MX have toyed around with the idea of forming a North American super league

Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX have been discussing combining the two leagues in the future, CBS Sports has learned. Mexican league president Enrique Bonilla said on Wednesday that forming a North American league could be the lasting legacy of the 2026 FIFA World Cup bid awarded in June, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"It's a possibility, a North American league. We have to determine how and see the pros and cons but I think that's a way to grow and to compete again," Bonilla said while at a summit in London, per Reuters.

"If we can make a World Cup then we can make a North American league or a North American cup. The main idea is that we have to grow together to compete. If not, there is only going to be the rich guys in Europe and the rest of the world."

As Reuters notes, Liga MX is the most watched league in the United States. The two leagues got together earlier this year to launch a partnership which included the inaugural Campeones Cup, which features the winners of each league in a championship match. Tigres beat Toronto FC in the inaugural edition at the end of September.

MLS sent the following statement to CBS Sports when reached for comment:

"In March, Major League Soccer entered into a formal partnership with Liga MX, and last month we held our inaugural Campeones Cup between Toronto FC and Tigres," MLS executive vice president of communications Dan Courtemanche said. "We have been discussing with Liga MX additional ways we can collaborate on and off the field, and we are excited about the future opportunities that exist between our two leagues."