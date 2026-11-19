As the MLS Cup playoffs are set to kick off on Thursday, it also means that we are beginning to see who is taking home honors at the end of the season. Nashville SC have already seen Maxwell Woledzi win Defender of the Year, and they have potential honorees up and down the awards docket alongside the youngest MVP finalist in league history, Cavan Sullivan. Antoine Griezmann has also won Newcomer of the Year in only half of a season with Orlando City SC.

Check out the winners and finalists so far:

MLS Newcomer of the Year, Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City SC)

With Guilherme receiving MVP votes to become a finalist for the award, it was going to take a special performance for someone else to win Newcomer of the Year, and joining Orlando City SC, Antoine Griezmann did just that. Prior to his arrival, this was a team floundering below the playoff line after moving on from manager Oscar Pareja. In only a half-season, he came in and scored 14 goals and assisted eight more as the first player ever to produce 20 goal contributions in only half a season, while turning this team into contenders. It's going to be tough in the playoffs for Griezmann to overcome the defense, but considering what he has already done with the squad, there's no reason why Orlando should be counted out with the Frenchman next to Justin Ellis.

MLS Defender of the Year, Maxwell Woledzi (Nashville SC)

En route to setting a points record with 77 points to win the Supporters' Shield, Nashville SC were also led by a record-setting defense that only let the ball into the back of the net 25 times in an entire campaign. That success was rewarded with all three finalists for Defender of the Year coming from Nashville, but it's their newest signing that took home the award. Joining from Norwegian club Fredrikstad ahead of the season, Woledzi didn't need much time to adjust, appearing in every regular-season match and helping Nashville build from the back to maintain possession. It was a team effort to tie the MLS clean sheet record with 17 during the season, so it's only natural for one of their defenders to get the honors this season.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalists

Evander (FC Cincinnati)

Guilherme (Houston Dynamo FC)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalists

B.J. Callaghan (Nashville SC)

Yoann Damet (St. Louis City SC)

Jesper Sorensen (Vancouver Whitecaps)

MLS Humanitarian of the Year finalists

Paul Arriola (Seattle Sounders)

Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)

Telasco Segovia (Inter Miami)

Mason Stajduhar (Real Salt Lake)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

MLS Comeback Player of the Year finalists

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati)

Eduard Löwen (San Jose Earthquakes)

MLS Young Player of the Year finalists

Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls)

Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls)

Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalists