Major League Soccer is expanding as the league announced its 30th team has been awarded to the city of San Diego, Calif. The announcement came on Thursday from commissioner Don Garber with San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado involved in the festivities as part of the investor group. The team will begin play in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium, a 35,000-seat venue on the campus of San Diego State University. NWSL club San Diego Wave FC also play their home games at Snapdragon Stadium.

This new MLS club will be owned by Egyptian billionaire and Tory treasurer Mohamed Mansour and by the federally recognized tribe Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, an indigenous American tribe believed to have been in the San Diego area for more than 12,000 years. The Sycuan Tribe becomes the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer club in the United States, according to MLS.

"We are thrilled to welcome San Diego to Major League Soccer as our 30th team," said Garber. "For many years we have believed San Diego would be a terrific MLS market due to its youthful energy, great diversity, and the fact that soccer is an essential part of everyday life for so many people. Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe have an incredible vision for building a club that will inspire and unite soccer fans throughout the city and region."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Sycuan Tribe to bring Major League Soccer to such a deserving community and legion of San Diego soccer fans. This is a real opportunity to create a powerful and lasting legacy for the city and region," said Mansour.

The club's name and logo will be announced at a later time. San Diego's MLS franchise will be California's fourth active franchise joining the Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles FC and the San Diego Earthquakes.