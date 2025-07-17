As part of a celebration of the history of Major League Soccer, the league has released the MLS Archive Collection of 10 new throwback jerseys for teams around the league. Some of these bring iconic looks but others stretch the meaning of what a throwback actually is. For MLS original clubs with 30 years of history now, or ones where their brands have now changed, it makes sense to toss things back a few years but for others, that's not really the case.

It's similar to last season when Inter Miami got a throwback jersey. While it was quite nice, a team that played their first game in 2020 is far too new for a throwback. But with Lionel Messi, all things are possible, and don't worry, in this season's releases, there's an even worse offender in a team that has only played soccer in MLS for three seasons. But when jerseys are released, they must be ranked from worst to best, so let's get to it.

10. Charlotte FC

There's a whole lot going on here, and most of it isn't good. The crown logo is excellent, but this whole setup is giving Seattle Sounders vibes. There's also the fact that Charlotte only played their first game in 2022 but are getting a throwback. There's plenty of soccer history in the city of Charlotte, but that doesn't exist with this specific club. Even going strictly on design, there's room for improvement here.

9. Nashville SC

See, Charlotte. Nashville have a bit more of a claim due to coming from the United Soccer League, but they just looked at a jersey and said, "Groovy baby" in their best Austin Powers voice. Nashville have good colors; they've had good alternates, and for this, they just slapped some stuff on a white shirt and called it a day.

8. D.C. United

There's not much to like about men's soccer in the District right now, and this jersey won't give you much either. It's a historic jersey, throwing it back to their inaugural season, but it is far from flashy. For those who enjoy classics, it's solid, but there are much better jerseys on the list.

7. New England Revolution

This isn't bad, and the incorporation of the crayon flag into the entire top of the jersey is a good touch, but it feels like something is missing.

6. Colorado Rapids

A plain jersey is saved by an absolutely excellent logo. It'd be great if the Rapids went back to this full time, but even without that, it's good to have it back in the rotation.

5. Columbus Crew

A bit like New England, it feels like something is missing from this jersey. The cadence works better due to the selection of colors, making the jersey itself look like a miner to match the logo is enough to push things up, but there's a large gap between this and the next four jerseys on the list.

4. Seattle Sounders

Love, love, love the orca logo. The colors and trim are lovely, and the arms add a lot as well. Seattle just makes great jerseys and this is another that lives up to their reputation.

3. Minnesota United

It was hard not to put this at number one. The numbers, the lettering, the gradient, it's all great. Minnesota United did a great job looking back at their history to design this, and it's something that will also look great on the pitch.

2. San Jose Earthquakes (Clash)

The Clash was such an epic name, and it's a shame that it isn't in regular circulation anymore. But this jersey screams 70s in the best of ways. It's bold, vibrant, and either you'll love it or hate it with no in between. Nostalgia may have bumped this above Minnesota, but I make the rules here.

1. FC Dallas (Burn)

Another rebrand that I wish was around on a regular basis, FC Dallas knocked this out of the park. Compared to the Clash, it's a bit safer, but that also makes this an excellent jersey that can work on or off the pitch for multiple functions. Also, it's such a sweet logo.