Major League Soccer's season is around the corner which means it's time for some awards takes. From who will win the league to if Lionel Messi can go back to back as MVP, there's no such thing as a new season without predictions to look back on that can go horribly wrong in this unpredictable league.

Let's get to it:

MVP: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

This is a boring pick, I get it. But looking at things, if Lionel Messi was already able to secure an MVP trophy while only playing about half of a season, there's nothing stopping him from going back-to-back with the award. Inter Miami may need Messi to do more than he did last season, given their roster construction, and while the Argentine is showing signs of slowing down, there's no one in MLS that can particularly stop him at his craft. Denis Bouanga may be the player with the highest chance of pushing Messi, because there will be no Los Angeles FC attack without him, but it will take a monumental effort to pry this award away from Messi.

Newcomer of the year: Kevin Denkey, FC Cincinnati

One of the toughest awards to pick in the league is newcomer of the year, because it requires so much to be laid out perfectly for someone to succeed, but in Cincinnati, that's just what Kevin Denkey is walking into. There's plenty of change with Lucho Acosta departing but getting Evander means there will be no creative drop off and that Denkey has a strong attacker that he can pass the ball off to for assists too. On a team contending for the MLS Cup and with plenty of support, Denkey will hit the ground running.

Golden Boot: Denis Bouanga, Los Angeles FC

With Mateusz Bogusz now in Mexico with Cruz Azul almost every goal that LAFC scores this season will need to come via Bouanga. He's used to providing the attack with back-to-back seasons with 20 league goals but LAFC may need him to find another gear. Oliver Giroud hasn't been able to lessen the load on him leading the attack, but if the Frenchman can provide space, Bouanga will fill it to score.

Most disappointing signing: Wilfried Zaha, Charlotte FC

Charlotte has done a lot right over the years when constructing their roster, but the addition of Wilfried Zaha doesn't feel right. This isn't a team built to win MLS Cup and Zaha hasn't scored double digit goals in a season since the 2021-22 season. He's also not young, so it's not like Zaha will make this team better three years from now. Charlotte needs 15 or more goal contributions for this to work and it's hard to see that happening.

MLS Cup champion: LA Galaxy

No Riqui Puig -- at least to start the season -- and no Dejan Joveljic won't stop the Galaxy from competing at a high level this season. Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec are more than most teams can offer in attack and that's before getting to who will be setting them up. Marco Reus will enter his first full season with the club in prime position to lead the league in assists. As long as the defense holds up, this will be an excellent side and even if it doesn't the Galaxy have shown that they can outscore anyone in their way.

Coach of the Year: Gregg Berhalter

If the Fire can stay healthy, they'll be the most improved team in the league. Gregg Berhalter may not be one of the most decorated coaches in the league, but he has been able to create systems that suit his players. With strong attackers and an experienced spine of Kellyn Acosta and Jack Elliott, the Fire are set to end their drought of missing the playoffs. That alone won't be enough for coach of the year honors but if this team is able to sneak into a top four place, that will be.