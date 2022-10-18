With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.

Here's a look at the awards that have been given out and which are yet to come. On Tuesday, the Young Player of the Year Award was given out:

Young Player of the year: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

To cap off an impressive season for club and country, FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira has captured the award, following former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi. Ferreira also tied the club record for goals in a season with 18 without being on penalty duties for the team. He also had six assists showing his playmaking ability. His partnership with Paul Arriola helped Dallas capture the third seed in the playoffs after missing entirely last season.

Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year finalists:

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Drake Callender (Inter Miami)

Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)

Defender of the Year finalists

Alex Callens (New York City FC)

Jakub Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

Newcomer of the Year finalists

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)

Comeback Player of the Year finalists

Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes)

Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)

Kei Kamara (CF Montreal)

MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year finalists

Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union)

Kei Kamara (CF Montreal)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year finalists