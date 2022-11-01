With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar has also been named as the League MVP behind his impressive season. Mukhtar's victory makes Nashville SC the fourth expansion side to produce an MVP winner in their first three seasons.

Here's a look at the other awards that have been given out and which are yet to come. The Young Player of the Year Award was given out with Jesus Ferreira winning the award while the Philadephia Union duo of Andre Blake and Jakob Glesnes were also honored. Coach of the Year continues the run of honors for the Union with Jim Curtin beating out Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy. Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has also won New Comer of the Year for his stellar performances at Atlanta United following his move from Velez.

Here are all the winners so far:

Landon Donovan MVP: Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

After winning the golden boot behind 23 goals and 11 assists, Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar has won the league MVP while also becoming the first player to lead the league in goal contributions in consecutive seasons since Sebastian Giovinco, good company to keep. Mukhtar scored an astonishing 44% of Nashville's goals as Gary Smith's attack was punchless without the German. His end of season run saw Mukthar score 21 goals and assisted seven more during the final 22 games of the season to help power Nashville into the playoffs. He beat out Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi and Philadelphia's Andre Blake for the award.

Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year: Jim Curtin (Philadelphia Union)

Overseeing the best season in club history, the Union picked up 67 points. Curtin's teams continue to improve. Boasting the best defense in the league while also setting up tactics to keep the team rolling despite new forwards leading the line, Curtin does a lot to keep the Union's approach fresh. Curtin has become the youngest two-time honoree with the award after also winning in 2020 when his Union side won Supporters' Shield. Curtin is also only the fifth coach to win the award multiple times. In his ninth season at the helm, the Union also set a club record for goals scored with 72.

Comeback Player of the Year: Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)

It has been a complete 180 for Higuain even if we only look at the first half of this season to the second half. From choice words from Fabian Herbers earlier in the season to leading Inter Miami to the playoffs it has been quite a year for Higuain. In 2021, Higuain scored 12 goals while assisting seven more but in 2022 he scored 16 assisting three more. While that's not a drastic improvement in output, especially compared to Kei Kamara who scored nine and assisted seven for CF Montreal, making the playoffs and riding off into retirement was enough to edge things in Higuain's favor. It's even better that he plans to stay in Miami and would also like to become a mental health coach to help others through that side of the game.

Newcomer of the Year: Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Joining Atlanta United from Velez Sarsfield as a Designated Player, Almada has hit the ground running with 18 goal contributions during the season to lead the team. Despite Atlanta's struggles this season, Almada has been a bright spot in the team and could also head to the World Cup with Argentina. He had the seventh most assists in the league with 12 and also scored six goals. Almada is the second winner from Atlanta United joining good company in Miguel Almiron who won in 2017.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Following a dominant season that also sees Blake as one of the MVP finalists, he has now captured his third goalkeeper of the year award while leading the Philadelphia Union to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Jamaican has become the first MLS player ever to win the award three times in their career and has now won twice in the past three years. Blake played every minute for the Union this season while also capturing 15 clean sheets and allowing the fewest goals of any regular starting keeper with 26.

Defender of the Year: Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)

Odds were that a member of the Union would win this award after a season that saw them allow only 26 goals saw both Glesnes and left back Kai Wagner in the running for defender of the year but it was the ever present center back who went on to win. Glesnes has been a rock at the heart of the Union defense playing every minute of the season while having consistent performances weekly. By Glesnes' standards, he had a down offensive season but was also able to chip on with three assists while providing an attacking threat carrying the ball forward. With 15 clean sheets, he also helped the union improve from the 2021 season where he also played every minute helping the team to 12 clean sheets.

Young Player of the Year: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

To cap off an impressive season for club and country, FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira has captured the award, following former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi. Ferreira also tied the club record for goals in a season with 18 without being on penalty duties for the team. He also had six assists showing his playmaking ability. His partnership with Paul Arriola helped Dallas capture the third seed in the playoffs after missing entirely last season.

