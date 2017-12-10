MLS Cup 2017: Toronto gets revenge on Seattle, Altidore scores sensational winner

The 2017 MLS Cup is Toronto's. A year after a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Sounders in the cup, Toronto got its revenge on Saturday, as a Jozy Altidore goal in the second half lifted the Canadian club to the MLS Cup, 2-0.

Similar to last year, Toronto had pretty much all of the chances, but another inspired performance from Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei produced deja vu for many. It felt as if this match could ended just like last year's, with Seattle holding on and finding a way. But it was an alert Altidore, who was played through brilliantly by Sebastian Giovinco, that got the winner with a lovely finish on the counter.

Here's the winning goal:

What a moment for Altidore, what a pass from Giovinco, and what an experience for the city. With the win, Toronto wins its first ever MLS Cup, and deservedly so. The Reds were sharp from the beginning, created numerous chances and didn't give Seattle much room to create danger.

Toronto is now the 12th team in MLS history to win the MLS Cup.

