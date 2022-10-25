While MLS Cup playoffs are in full swing with Los Angeles FC, Austin FC, the Philadelphia Union, and New York City FC as the final four teams remaining. But a unique quirk of the league is that the final isn't held at a neutral location like Champions League or European league cup finals. It is instead held at the home stadium of the team that secured the most points during the season. Because of that, NYCFC are the only team in the quartet that can't host the final since they have the lowest amount of points earned during the regular season of the remaining teams with 55.

This means that Yankee Stadium won't host its first soccer final after already seeing the New York Yankees miss out on the World Series, and that Citi Field, where NYCFC had to play their playoff-opening win against Inter Miami, also won't enter as an alternate location for the final. While NYCFC won MLS Cup last season, they did it away in Portland and have yet to host the final in their history.

While they can't host, what are the hosting scenarios for the other teams? Here they are:

LAFC (67 points)

As the Supporters' Shield winners and with the most wins, the Los Angeles club will host MLS Cup with a victory over Austin FC. This would be the first final held at Banc of California Stadium and the team's first MLS Cup appearance.

Philadelphia Union (67 points)

The Union will host the MLS Cup with a victory over NYCFC and an LAFC loss to Austin FC. That combination would see the Union host MLS Cup in their first appearance after only hosting Open Cup finals in the past.

Austin FC (56 points)

In their second season in the league, Austin can host MLS Cup with a victory over LAFC and if the Union fall to NYCFC. Q2 stadium would continue the trend of a new stadium hosting MLS Cup as none of the venues in play have hosted the final before.

NYCFC (55 points)

The New York club is the only team that can't host MLS Cup no matter what results take place. If they advance, they'll be either at LAFC or Austin FC.