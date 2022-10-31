The MLS Cup Playoffs will all come down to next Saturday in a battle of the best from the east against the best from the west. No. 1 seed LAFC out of the Western Conference will host the No. 1 seed out of the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union, in MLS Cup 2022. This will be the first appearance in the final for both franchises, meaning the league will get its 15th champion in history come next Saturday.

LAFC, the Supporters' Shield winners, beat the Los Angeles Galaxy (3-2) before taking care of Austin FC on Sunday, 3-1. The Union defeated FC Cincinnati (1-0) and NYCFC, 3-1, to advance to the big game.

This will be the second meeting between the two this season. Back on May 7, they met at the venue for the final, LAFC's Banc of California Stadium. That match ended in a 2-2 draw with LAFC twice coming back from a goal down to earn the draw.

LAFC finished the regular season with a 21-4-9 record, while the Union were 19-10-5. Philadelphia had the fewest losses all season while LAFC had the most wins.

Kickoff for the final is set for 4 p.m. ET.