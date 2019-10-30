MLS Cup playoffs: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online

On Tuesday, the Seattle Sounders toppled Los Angeles FC, winners of the MLS Supporters' Shield for best regular season record, 3-1 in the Western Conference finals to punch a ticket to the 2019 MLS Cup. On Wednesday night, Atlanta United will host Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference final for the right to face Seattle in the championship game.

It's a battle of the last two MLS Cup champs, with Atlanta winning in 2018 and Toronto winning in 2017.

Toronto is fresh off a monumental road playoff win over No. 1 seeded New York City FC without the services of star striker Jozy Altidore, who is nursing a quad strain. Altidore underwent an MRI and is expected to rejoin the team in Atlanta and potentially be an option off the bench.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference semifinal last week. The Five Stripes split the regular season series, with a 2-0 home win in May and a 3-2 loss in Canada in June.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 30



: Wednesday, Oct. 30 Time : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)



: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Atlanta United: This team is hitting its stride and has turned things around under Frank de Boer.It has to feel great about its chances of moving on. Brad Guzan has stepped up to make some massive saves, especially against Philadelphia in the conference semis. The key here will be controlling the game in the middle and keeping a body on Alejandro Pozuelo at all times.

Toronto FC: This team has a ton of confidence, but if Altidore could be the difference in this one if he plays. Speaking with those close to him, I think we will see him play in some capacity. He was with the team in New York but did not play, recovering from his quad injury. His ability to hold up the ball and work with those on the wing will be crucial in breaking down Atlanta's defense. Without him, this team is still capable, but this is a game Altidore can dominate in.

Prediction

Atlanta scores twice in the first half to win, with Josef Martinez getting his sixth career playoff goal.

Pick: Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 0