MLS Cup playoffs: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online
The winner advances to the Nov. 10 final against the Seattle Sounders
On Tuesday, the Seattle Sounders toppled Los Angeles FC, winners of the MLS Supporters' Shield for best regular season record, 3-1 in the Western Conference finals to punch a ticket to the 2019 MLS Cup. On Wednesday night, Atlanta United will host Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference final for the right to face Seattle in the championship game.
It's a battle of the last two MLS Cup champs, with Atlanta winning in 2018 and Toronto winning in 2017.
Toronto is fresh off a monumental road playoff win over No. 1 seeded New York City FC without the services of star striker Jozy Altidore, who is nursing a quad strain. Altidore underwent an MRI and is expected to rejoin the team in Atlanta and potentially be an option off the bench.
Atlanta, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference semifinal last week. The Five Stripes split the regular season series, with a 2-0 home win in May and a 3-2 loss in Canada in June.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Atlanta United: This team is hitting its stride and has turned things around under Frank de Boer.It has to feel great about its chances of moving on. Brad Guzan has stepped up to make some massive saves, especially against Philadelphia in the conference semis. The key here will be controlling the game in the middle and keeping a body on Alejandro Pozuelo at all times.
Toronto FC: This team has a ton of confidence, but if Altidore could be the difference in this one if he plays. Speaking with those close to him, I think we will see him play in some capacity. He was with the team in New York but did not play, recovering from his quad injury. His ability to hold up the ball and work with those on the wing will be crucial in breaking down Atlanta's defense. Without him, this team is still capable, but this is a game Altidore can dominate in.
Prediction
Atlanta scores twice in the first half to win, with Josef Martinez getting his sixth career playoff goal.
Pick: Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 0
-
Xhaka offered counseling by Arsenal
The 27-year-old captain is battling a souring relationship with the club's fanbase
-
Bale set to leave Real Madrid?
The Welsh striker hasn't been a regular starter for Real Madrid for about a month under Zinedine...
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Sounders stun LAFC, advance to MLS Cup
The Sounders put together a valiant effort on the road
-
LAFC vs. Seattle preview
Bob Bradley's LAFC team is the favorite to advance to MLS Cup
-
Barca vs. Real Valladolid preview
Barcelona is back on the field after a week-long break due to the postponement of El Clasico
-
Liverpool comes back for win vs. Spurs
Tottenham once again blew a lead on the road
-
Inter Milan earns key win vs. Dortmund
Martinez missed a penalty but got the winner