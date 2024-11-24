Top seeds continue to tumble in an MLS Cup Playoffs where anything has been possible. While Saturday didn't bring upsets to the level of Atlanta United knocking out Inter Miami, the Seattle Sounders downed the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, Los Angeles FC, while the New York Red Bulls won the Hudson River derby -- which had to take place at a different baseball stadium than usual, beating New York City FC.

The Seattle match had to go a full 120 minutes aster Ryan Hollingshead's 50th-minute goal was canceled out by Maxime Chanot's own goal. It was a botched clearance by the 35-year-old defender to beat his own goalkeeper Hugo Lloris but it was just enough to keep the Sounders in the clash. They'd make up for it with Jordan Morris scoring in the 109th minute of play to go ahead for good to now face the winner of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Minnesota United. But what a goal it was for Morris as he displayed excellent body control to bring the ball down in the box and get it past Lloris for the eventual winner.

The playoffs have been historically when the Sounders get hot under Brian Schmetzer and they're doing just that again when it matters most.

The New York Red Bulls have also ridden an improbable path so far in the playoffs and they'll be playing in at least one more game as well. There was a bit less drama with Filipe Carballo and Dante Vanzeir scoring in the first half to give the Red Bulls a two-goal lead at the break but Carlos Coronel made seven saves to keep the magic coming. Already knocking out the Columbus Crew and NYCFC, facing the winner of Orlando City SC and Atlanta United will feel like a slightly easier match for the Red Bulls but they can't let it be a moment that causes them to lose focus either.

The Los Angeles Galaxy are now the only top-three seed remaining in the MLS playoffs and no matter what after these shocking upsets left and right, an unlikely champion will be named showing that parity is alive and well in MLS this season.