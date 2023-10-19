The final day of the MLS regular season promises to be an entertaining one as a handful of teams make one final push for the playoffs. Across both conferences, 10 teams are competing for five postseason berths on Saturday. The race is particularly tight in the east with only two spots on the line and five teams -- CF Montreal, the New York Red Bulls, the Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC, and New York City FC -- with eyes on them. For Charlotte, finishing ninth or higher would mark their first-ever trip to the MLS Cup playoffs, while the Red Bulls aim to extend the league's longest active postseason streak to 14.

There's only a little more room for error in the west. Five sides -- the Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, the San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City, and Minnesota United -- are all eligible to land in the conference's last three spots.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

A handful of other teams, meanwhile, can still clinch a top-four finish in their conference and priority to host playoff games as a result.

For the eighth and ninth-place teams in each conference, a winner-takes-all wild card game awaits before they earn a spot in the first round. The action begins on Oct. 25 and culminates with MLS Cup final on Dec. 9.

Here's what teams need in order to reach the postseason.

Eastern Conference playoff scenarios

CF Montreal (41 points, 12-16-5)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

CF Montréal WIN at Columbus Crew OR



Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC AND Charlotte FC LOSS/DRAW vs. Inter Miami CF OR



Charlotte FC LOSS/DRAW vs. Inter Miami CF Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC AND New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC OR



New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC Charlotte FC LOSS/DRAW vs. Inter Miami CF AND New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC



New York Red Bulls (40 points, 10-13-10)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

New York Red Bulls WIN at Nashville SC AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew OR



CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew New York Red Bulls WIN at Nashville SC AND Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC OR



Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC New York Red Bulls WIN at Nashville SC AND New York Red Bulls advantage in tiebreakers over Chicago Fire FC OR

New York Red Bulls advantage in tiebreakers over Chicago Fire FC New York Red Bulls DRAW at Nashville SC AND Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC AND Charlotte FC LOSS/DRAW vs. Inter Miami CF

Chicago Fire (40 points, 10-13-10)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

Chicago Fire FC WIN at NYCFC AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew OR



CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew Chicago Fire FC WIN at NYCFC AND New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC OR



New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC Chicago Fire FC WIN at NYCFC AND Chicago Fire FC advantage in tiebreakers over New York Red Bulls OR



Chicago Fire FC advantage in tiebreakers over New York Red Bulls Chicago Fire FC DRAW at NYCFC AND New York Red Bulls LOSS at Columbus Crew AND Charlotte FC LOSS/DRAW vs. Inter Miami CF



Charlotte FC (40 points, 9-11-13)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

Charlotte FC WIN vs. Inter Miami CF AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew AND Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC OR

CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC Charlotte FC WIN vs. Inter Miami CF AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew AND New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC OR

CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew New York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC Charlotte FC WIN vs. Inter Miami CF AND Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW at NYCFC ANDNew York Red Bulls LOSS/DRAW at Nashville SC

New York City FC (38 points, 8-11-14)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

NYCFC WIN vs. Chicago Fire FC AND New York Red Bulls LOSS at Nashville SC AND Charlotte FC LOSS/DRAW vs. Inter Miami CF



Philadelphia Union (55 points, 15-8-10)



Can clinch top four seed with:

Philadelphia Union WIN/DRAW at New England Revolution OR

Columbus Crew LOSS vs. CF Montréal OR

Philadelphia Union LOSS BY TWO OR FEWER GOALS at New England Revolution

Columbus Crew (54 points, 15-9-9)



Can clinch top four seed with:

Columbus Crew WIN/DRAW vs. CF Montréal OR

New England Revolution LOSS/DRAW vs. Philadelphia Union

New England Revolution (52 points, 14-9-10)



Can clinch top four seed with:

New England Revolution WIN vs. Philadelphia Union AND Columbus Crew LOSS vs. CF Montréal OR

Columbus Crew LOSS vs. CF Montréal New England Revolution WIN BY THREE OR MORE GOALS vs. Philadelphia Union OR

New England Revolution WIN vs. Philadelphia Union AND Columbus Crew DRAW vs. CF Montréal AND New England Revolution advantage in tiebreakers over Columbus Crew

Western conference playoff scenarios

Portland Timbers (43 points, 11-12-10)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

Portland Timbers WIN vs. Houston Dynamo FC OR

Portland Timbers DRAW vs. Houston Dynamo FC AND San Jose Earthquakes DRAW vs. Austin FC OR

San Jose Earthquakes DRAW vs. Austin FC Portland Timbers DRAW vs. Houston Dynamo FC AND FC Dallas DRAW at LA Galaxy OR

FC Dallas DRAW at LA Galaxy San Jose Earthquakes LOSS vs. Austin FC OR

FC Dallas LOSS at LA Galaxy OR

Sporting Kansas City DRAW vs. Minnesota United FC

FC Dallas (43 points, 10-10-13)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

FC Dallas WIN at LA Galaxy OR

FC Dallas DRAW at LA Galaxy AND Portland Timbers LOSS vs. Houston Dynamo FC OR

Portland Timbers LOSS vs. Houston Dynamo FC FC Dallas DRAW at LA Galaxy AND San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC OR

San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC San Jose Earthquakes LOSS vs. Austin FC AND FC Dallas advantage in tiebreakers over San Jose Earthquakes OR

FC Dallas advantage in tiebreakers over San Jose Earthquakes Sporting Kansas City DRAW vs. Minnesota United FC

San Jose Earthquakes (43 points, 10-10-13)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

San Jose Earthquakes WIN vs. Austin FC OR

San Jose Earthquakes DRAW vs. Austin FC AND Portland Timbers LOSS vs. Houston Dynamo FC OR

Portland Timbers LOSS vs. Houston Dynamo FC San Jose Earthquakes DRAW vs. Austin FC AND FC Dallas LOSS at LA Galaxy OR

FC Dallas LOSS at LA Galaxy FC Dallas LOSS at LA Galaxy AND San Jose Earthquakes advantage in tiebreakers over FC Dallas OR

San Jose Earthquakes advantage in tiebreakers over FC Dallas Sporting Kansas City DRAW vs. Minnesota United FC

Sporting Kansas City (41 points, 11-14-8)

Can clinch a playoff berth with:

Sporting Kansas City WIN vs. Minnesota United FC AND Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW vs. Houston Dynamo FC OR

Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW vs. Houston Dynamo FC Sporting Kansas City WIN vs. Minnesota United FC AND San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC OR

San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC Sporting Kansas City WIN vs. Minnesota United FC AND FC Dallas LOSS/DRAW at LA Galaxy

Minnesota United (41 points, 10-12-11)



Can clinch a playoff berth with:

Minnesota United FC WIN at Sporting Kansas City AND Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW vs. Houston Dynamo FC OR

Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW vs. Houston Dynamo FC Minnesota United FC WIN at Sporting Kansas City AND San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC OR

San Jose Earthquakes LOSS/DRAW vs. Austin FC Minnesota United FC WIN at Sporting Kansas City AND FC Dallas LOSS/DRAW at LA Galaxy

Seattle Sounders (50 points, 13-9-11)



Can clinch top four seed with:

Seattle Sounders FC WIN/DRAW at St. Louis CITY SC OR

Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Portland Timbers AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids OR

Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Portland Timbers AND Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC OR

Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids

Houston Dynamo (48 points, 13-11-9)



Can clinch top four seed with:

Houston Dynamo FC WIN at Portland Timbers OR

Houston Dynamo FC DRAW at Portland Timbers AND Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids OR

Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS at Colorado Rapids OR

Real Salt Lake LOSS at Colorado Rapids Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake DRAW at Colorado Rapids AND Houston Dynamo FC advantage in tiebreakers over Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (47 points, 13-12-8)



Can clinch top four seed with:

Real Salt Lake WIN at Colorado Rapids AND Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC OR

Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC Real Salt Lake WIN at Colorado Rapids AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Portland Timbers OR

Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Portland Timbers Real Salt Lake DRAW at Colorado Rapids AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS at Portland Timbers AND Vancouver Whitecaps FC LOSS/DRAW vs. LAFC AND Real Salt Lake advantage in tiebreakers over Houston Dynamo FC

Vancouver Whitecaps (47 points, 12-10-11)



Can clinch top four seed with:

Vancouver Whitecaps FC WIN vs. LAFC AND Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Portland Timbers OR



Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Portland Timbers Vancouver Whitecaps FC WIN vs. LAFC AND Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids OR



Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at St. Louis CITY SC Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids Vancouver Whitecaps FC WIN vs. LAFC AND Houston Dynamo FC LOSS/DRAW at Portland Timbers AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW at Colorado Rapids



MLS Cup odds