After a wild final day of the season that saw Los Angeles FC secure the top seed in the Western Conference and Inter Miami set the single season points record, and a wildcard round which saw Atlanta and Vancouver advance, the MLS Cup playoffs are truly underway.

The playoffs began on Oct. 22 with the wildcard round and the main even started Friday, October 23 with the first round best of three series matchups as Inter Miami topped Atlanta United 2-1 in their series opener. Despite finishing as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Whitecaps needed to travel to face the Portland Timbers due to BC Place hosting the World Supercross Canadian Grand Prix, but their road win meant they had the honor of facing LAFC in the first round, and losing their opener 2-1. After the initial best of three matchups, the playoffs will become single elimination as the tension ratchets up in pursuit of an MLS Cup.

Wildcard results

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Montreal 2, Atlanta United 2

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Vancouver Whitecaps 5, Portland Timbers 0

MLS Playoff Bracket

MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

Eastern Conference Round 1 Best-of-3 Series

No. 1 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 9 Atlanta United

Oct. 25: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Nov. 2: Atlanta 2, Inter Miami 1

Nov. 9: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta 3

No. 2 Columbus Crew vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls

Oct. 29: RBNY 1, Crew 0

Nov. 3: RBNY 2, Crew 2 (RBNY win and advance 5-4 on Penalties)



No. 3 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 6 New York City FC

Oct. 28: FCC 1, NYCFC 0

Nov. 2: NYCFC 3, FCC 1

Nov. 9: FCC 0, NYCFC 0 (NYCFC win and advance 6-5 on penalties)

No. 4 Orlando City SC vs. No. 5 Charlotte FC

Oct. 27: Orlando 2, Charlotte 0

Nov. 1: Charlotte 0, Orlando 0 (Charlotte win on pens 3-1)

Nov. 9, 6 p.m: Orlando 1, Charlotte 1 (Orlando win and advance 4-1 on penalties)

Western Conference Round 1 Best-of-3 Series

No. 1 LAFC vs. No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Oct. 27: LAFC 2, Whitecaps 1

Nov. 3: Whitecaps 3, LAFC 0

Nov. 8: LAFC 1, White Caps 0

No. 2 LA Galaxy vs. No. 7 Colorado Rapids

Oct. 26: Galaxy 5, Rapids 0

Nov. 1: Rapids 1, Galaxy 4



No. 3 Real Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Minnesota United FC

Oct. 29: Minnesota 0, RSL 0 (Minn win on PKs, 5-4)

Nov. 2, 9 p.m.: Minnesota 1, RSL 1 (Minn win on PKs, 3-1)

No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 5 Houston Dynamo FC

Oct. 28: Sounders 0, Dynamo 0 (Sea win on PKs, 5-4)

Nov. 3: Dynamo 1, Sounders 1 (Sea win and advance 7-6 on penalties)

Conference Semifinals

Nov. 23, 5:30 p.m.: NYCFC vs. RBNY

Nov. 23, 10:30 p.m.: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders

Nov. 24, 3:30 p.m.: Orlando vs. Atlanta United

Nov. 24, 6 p.m.: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota

Conference Finals

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1

MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. ET