After a wild final day of the season that saw Los Angeles FC secure the top seed in the Western Conference and Inter Miami set the single season points record, and a wildcard round which saw Atlanta and Vancouver advance, the MLS Cup playoffs are truly underway.
The playoffs began on Oct. 22 with the wildcard round and the main even started Friday, October 23 with the first round best of three series matchups as Inter Miami topped Atlanta United 2-1 in their series opener. Despite finishing as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Whitecaps needed to travel to face the Portland Timbers due to BC Place hosting the World Supercross Canadian Grand Prix, but their road win meant they had the honor of facing LAFC in the first round, and losing their opener 2-1. After the initial best of three matchups, the playoffs will become single elimination as the tension ratchets up in pursuit of an MLS Cup.
Wildcard results
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Montreal 2, Atlanta United 2
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Vancouver Whitecaps 5, Portland Timbers 0
MLS Playoff Bracket
The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs are set 🔒— Golazo America (@GolazoAmerica) October 20, 2024
Who will win it all on December 7? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1bTWifZ6hr
MLS Cup Playoff Schedule
Eastern Conference Round 1 Best-of-3 Series
No. 1 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 9 Atlanta United
Oct. 25: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Nov. 2: Atlanta 2, Inter Miami 1
Nov. 9: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta 3
No. 2 Columbus Crew vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls
Oct. 29: RBNY 1, Crew 0
Nov. 3: RBNY 2, Crew 2 (RBNY win and advance 5-4 on Penalties)
No. 3 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 6 New York City FC
Oct. 28: FCC 1, NYCFC 0
Nov. 2: NYCFC 3, FCC 1
Nov. 9: FCC 0, NYCFC 0 (NYCFC win and advance 6-5 on penalties)
No. 4 Orlando City SC vs. No. 5 Charlotte FC
Oct. 27: Orlando 2, Charlotte 0
Nov. 1: Charlotte 0, Orlando 0 (Charlotte win on pens 3-1)
Nov. 9, 6 p.m: Orlando 1, Charlotte 1 (Orlando win and advance 4-1 on penalties)
Western Conference Round 1 Best-of-3 Series
No. 1 LAFC vs. No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Oct. 27: LAFC 2, Whitecaps 1
Nov. 3: Whitecaps 3, LAFC 0
Nov. 8: LAFC 1, White Caps 0
No. 2 LA Galaxy vs. No. 7 Colorado Rapids
Oct. 26: Galaxy 5, Rapids 0
Nov. 1: Rapids 1, Galaxy 4
No. 3 Real Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Minnesota United FC
Oct. 29: Minnesota 0, RSL 0 (Minn win on PKs, 5-4)
Nov. 2, 9 p.m.: Minnesota 1, RSL 1 (Minn win on PKs, 3-1)
No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 5 Houston Dynamo FC
Oct. 28: Sounders 0, Dynamo 0 (Sea win on PKs, 5-4)
Nov. 3: Dynamo 1, Sounders 1 (Sea win and advance 7-6 on penalties)
Conference Semifinals
Nov. 23, 5:30 p.m.: NYCFC vs. RBNY
Nov. 23, 10:30 p.m.: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders
Nov. 24, 3:30 p.m.: Orlando vs. Atlanta United
Nov. 24, 6 p.m.: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota
Conference Finals
Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1
MLS Cup presented by Audi
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. ET