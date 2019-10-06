MLS Decision Day 2019: Schedule, TV channels, stream, start time, playoff scenarios and more

Two playoff spots are on the line during the regular season's final day

Two spots in the 2019 MLS Playoffs are on the line and will be decided on Sunday during Decision Day. Twelve teams already have punched their tickets to the postseason, and every spot in the Eastern Conference has been decided. The final two spots will come out of the Western Conference, with Portland, FC Dallas, San Jose and Colorado fighting for the sixth or seventh seed. 

Here's everything to know:

Schedule

All games are at 4 p.m. ET, and all but one game will be on ESPN+, with Portland-San Jose airing on ESPN.  

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution
FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC
DC United vs. FC Cincinnati 
Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy
Montreal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls
Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire 
Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire
Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United
Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew 
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake 

Teams that have already clinched

East

  • NYFC
  • Atlanta United
  • Philadelphia Union
  • D.C. United
  • New York Red Bulls
  • Toronto FC
  • New England Revolution

West

  • LAFC
  • Minnesota United
  • Seattle Sounders
  • LA Galaxy
  • Real Salt Lake

Scenarios from MLS:

  • Portland clinches a playoff spot with a win or an FC Dallas loss or draw
  • FC Dallas clinches with a win
  • San Jose qualifies with a win, as the team would be defeating Portland
  • If San Jose and FC Dallas wins, Portland is out
  • If San Jose loses, the team is out

*There is a chance that the Colorado Rapids can get in, but that includes crushing the top team in the league LAFC on the road and having a bunch of other things go their way.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, keeping an eye on the matches and storylines like whether Carlos Vela breaks the MLS goal-scoring record of if Zlatan Ibrahimovic can get a hat trick and do the same. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories