MLS Decision Day 2019: Schedule, TV channels, stream, start time, playoff scenarios and more

Two spots in the 2019 MLS Playoffs are on the line and will be decided on Sunday during Decision Day. Twelve teams already have punched their tickets to the postseason, and every spot in the Eastern Conference has been decided. The final two spots will come out of the Western Conference, with Portland, FC Dallas, San Jose and Colorado fighting for the sixth or seventh seed.

Here's everything to know:

Schedule

All games are at 4 p.m. ET, and all but one game will be on ESPN+, with Portland-San Jose airing on ESPN.

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution

FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC

DC United vs. FC Cincinnati

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy

Montreal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake

Teams that have already clinched

East

NYFC

Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union

D.C. United

New York Red Bulls

Toronto FC

New England Revolution

West

LAFC

Minnesota United

Seattle Sounders

LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake

Scenarios from MLS:

Portland clinches a playoff spot with a win or an FC Dallas loss or draw

FC Dallas clinches with a win

San Jose qualifies with a win, as the team would be defeating Portland

If San Jose and FC Dallas wins, Portland is out

If San Jose loses, the team is out

*There is a chance that the Colorado Rapids can get in, but that includes crushing the top team in the league LAFC on the road and having a bunch of other things go their way.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, keeping an eye on the matches and storylines like whether Carlos Vela breaks the MLS goal-scoring record of if Zlatan Ibrahimovic can get a hat trick and do the same.