The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season, which started back on Feb. 26, comes to a conclusion on Sunday with Decision Day. A nearly eight-month journey for postseason qualification has 90 minutes left and still plenty to be decided.

Four total playoff spots remain, with two in each conference, ahead of Sunday. The Portland Timbers and Minnesota United are currently occupying sixth and seventh place, the two final spots in the Western Conference, while Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps are on the outside looking in but remain in contention.

In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew are in the driver's seat, with Orlando City the only team on the outside looking after losing 4-1 to Inter Miami midweek. Orlando and Columbus will meet in what could decide the final spot in the East.

Here's what to know:

Schedule and how to watch

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Orlando City vs. Columbus, 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Chicago vs. New England, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

D.C. United vs. Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Philadelphia vs. Toronto, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Atlanta vs. NYCFC, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Inter Miami vs. Montreal, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland, 5 p.m. on ESPN2

LAFC vs. Nashville, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Austin vs. Colorado, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Seattle vs. San Jose, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Playoff positioning

Eastern Conference

1) Philadelphia, 64 points (Q)

2) Montreal, 62 points (Q)

3) NYCFC, 52 points (Q)

4) Red Bulls New York, 50 points (Q)

5) Inter Miami, 48 points (Q)

6) FC Cincinnati, 46 points

7) Columbus Crew, 46 points

8) Orlando City, 45 points

Eliminated teams: Charlotte, New England, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, D.C. United

Western Conference

1) LAFC, 67 points (Q)

2) Austin, 55 points (Q)

3) FC Dallas, 50 points (Q)

4) LA Galaxy, 47 points (Q)

5) Nashville, 47 points (Q)

6) Portland, 46 points

7) Minnesota, 45 points

8) Real Salt Lake, 44 points

9) Vancouver, 43 points

Eliminated teams: Colorado, Seattle, Sporting Kansas City, Houston, San Jose

*Q denotes that the team has clinched a playoff spot

Scenarios

The Philadelphia Union will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if ...

They beat to Toronto or Montreal fails to to beat Miami

CF Montreal will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if ...

They win at Miami and Philadelphia fails to beat Toronto

FC Cincinnati will clinch a playoff berth if...

They wiin or draw at D.C. United

or if Orlando vs. Columbus does not end in a draw

Columbus Crew will clinch a playoff berth if ...

They win or draw at Orlando

Orlando City will clinch a playoff berth if ...

They beat Columbus

Or if they draw Columbus and D.C. United beats Cincinnati

The Portland Timbers will clinch a playoff berth if ...

They win or draw at Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United will clinch a playoff berth if ...

They win or draw Vancouver

Real Salt Lake will clinch a playoff berth if ...

- They beat Portland

Vancouver will clinch a playoff berth if ...