MLS Decision Day: Schedule, standings, how to stream, scenarios

Sunday is Decision Day 2018. The final day of the regular season in Major League Soccer is nearly here, and every team will be in action at the same time. There are a couple playoff spots up there for the taking -- one in each conference -- and seeding, the Supporters' Shield and more are also at stake.

Out of the 12 playoff spots, 10 have been decided. There's a spot in the Eastern Conference up for grabs that will be either Columbus or Montreal. In the Western Conference, Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy are fighting for the final spot.

Schedule and listings

All matches at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC, FS1

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United, ESPN+

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas, ESPN+

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United, ESPN+

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, ESPN+

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact, ESPN+

NYCFC vs. Philadelphia Union, ESPN+

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City, ESPN+

Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes, ESPN+

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United, ESPN+

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers, ESPN+

Standings

Eastern Conference

Your updated #MLS🇺🇸 Eastern Conferenfe standings with one matchday left in the 2018 regular season #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6qw8sd47is — 90 Minutes Chicago Tribune (@90MinutesCT) October 21, 2018

Western Conference

And finally a look at the updated Western Conference standing in #MLS🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AAJTpd4itr — 90 Minutes Chicago Tribune (@90MinutesCT) October 22, 2018

What to watch

Here are the things to keep an eye on for Sunday:

Can Zlatan Ibrahimovic do what Wayne Rooney did? Rooney arrived at D.C. United over the summer and took the team straight to the playoffs, scoring 12 goals in 19 games. The Los Angeles Galaxy have to win on Sunday to make the playoffs, and it's another chance for Ibra to prove he's still got it.

Gregg Berhalter's situation. Is the Columbus Crew coach going to be the next United States men's national team coach? It sure looks that way, but what does his team know, if anything? How focused will they be knowing their coach could be gone after season's end? The Crew have to win or hope Montreal fails to win in order to clinch a playoff spot.

How will Atlanta United look? The club can win the Supporters' Shield, but similarly to the Columbus situation, will the chemistry be there with the news Gerardo Martino is leaving at season's end? The coach is expected to become the Mexico coach, and this team is well suited to possibly win MLS Cup 2018, but will the news of his impending departure be a distraction or way to bring this close group even closer together?

Scenarios

There are a bunch of seeding scenarios you can find here. But the biggest things on the line are the final two playoff spots and who takes home the Supporters' Shield as the top regular season team. Here are the scenarios to keep an eye on, via the MLSSoccer.com:

Atlanta United will clinch the Supporters' Shield if:

Atlanta United win vs. Toronto FC, or



NY Red Bulls lose vs. Orlando City SC, or



Atlanta United tie vs. Toronto FC and NY Red Bulls tie vs. Orlando City SC, or



NY Red Bulls tie vs. Orlando City SC with less than 8 goals scored more than Atlanta United and Atlanta United lose vs. Toronto FC by 1 goal



Columbus Crew SC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

Columbus Crew SC win vs. Minnesota United, or



Montreal Impact lose or tie vs. New England Revolution



Montreal Impact will clinch a berth in the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

Montreal Impact win vs. New England Revolution and Columbus Crew SC lose or tie vs. Minnesota United

LA Galaxy will clinch a berth in the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

LA Galaxy win vs. Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

LA Galaxy lose or tie vs. Houston Dynamo

CBSSports.com will have you covered during Sunday's games with reaction, the final standings, playoff matchups and more.