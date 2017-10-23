MLS Decision Day scores, standings, playoff matchups: Dempsey red card, Giovinco golazo and more

It was a fun day as the MLS regular season came to an end

The MLS regular season is over after a wild day of action on Sunday where every team in the league played at the same time. There was just one playoff spot available (in the Western Conference), but teams were battling for position in the standings, looking to get a bye or at least be at home in the opening round. Here's what to know: 

Scoreboard

And with that, the final standings where the top six of each conference make the playoffs, with the top two getting byes. 

Eastern Conference Standings

  1. Toronto FC, 69 points
  2. NYCFC, 57 points
  3. Chicago Fire, 55 points
  4. Atlanta United, 55 points
  5. Columbus Crew, 54 points
  6. New York Red Bulls, 50 points
  7. New England Revolution, 45 points
  8. Philadelphia Union, 42 points
  9. Montreal Impact, 39 points
  10. Orlando City, 39 points
  11. D.C. United, 32 points

Western Conference Standings

  1. Portland Timbers, 53 points
  2. Seattle Sounders, 53 points
  3. Vancouver, 52 points
  4. Houston Dynamo, 50 points
  5. Sporting Kansas City, 49 points
  6. San Jose Earthquakes, 46 points
  7. FC Dallas, 46 points
  8. Real Salt Lake, 45 points
  9. Minnesota United, 36 points
  10. Colorado Rapids, 33 points
  11. LA Galaxy, 32 points

Playoff match-ups for opening round

Oct. 25-26, times TBD
East
No. 3 Chicago Fire vs. No. 6 New York Red Bulls
No. 4 Atlanta vs. No. 5 Columbus 

West
No. 3 Vancouver vs. No. 6 San Jose
No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Sporting Kansas City

Dempsey red card

Clint Dempsey of the Seattle Sounders lasted less than a half an hour in his team's game against Colorado after VAR confirmed a violent elbow. Now, that red card could loom large with him missing the team's next playoff game and potentially more if the league extends the suspension. Here's how it looked:

Giovinco golazo 

Sebastian Giovinco is just automatic from a free kick, and it doesn't seem to matter how far out. He did it again for Toronto on Sunday to draw level with Toronto at 2-2. Check out this magical hit:

Bye bye, RFK

It was a bittersweet day for fans of D.C. United as the red and black said goodbye to RFK Stadium. The team's home for 22 years, since the beginning of MLS, it's produced many great memories for fans, coaches and players, from the days of Bruce Arena to this day.

Many of the legendary names of the club returned for the final match there. John Harkes was there and many more, including Thomas Rongen, who led the team to the title in 1999 and also serves as a soccer analyst for CBS Sports. 

Here he is talking about what it felt like to return:

A legendary stadium, not just for MLS, but also for the U.S. men's national team, the women's national team and more.

D.C. United will begin play at Audi Field next season.

