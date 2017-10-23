MLS Decision Day scores, standings, playoff matchups: Dempsey red card, Giovinco golazo and more

The MLS regular season is over after a wild day of action on Sunday where every team in the league played at the same time. There was just one playoff spot available (in the Western Conference), but teams were battling for position in the standings, looking to get a bye or at least be at home in the opening round. Here's what to know:

Scoreboard

And with that, the final standings where the top six of each conference make the playoffs, with the top two getting byes.

Eastern Conference Standings

Toronto FC, 69 points NYCFC, 57 points

Chicago Fire, 55 points Atlanta United, 55 points Columbus Crew, 54 points New York Red Bulls, 50 points New England Revolution, 45 points Philadelphia Union, 42 points Montreal Impact, 39 points Orlando City, 39 points D.C. United, 32 points

Western Conference Standings

Portland Timbers, 53 points Seattle Sounders, 53 points Vancouver, 52 points Houston Dynamo, 50 points Sporting Kansas City, 49 points San Jose Earthquakes, 46 points FC Dallas, 46 points Real Salt Lake, 45 points Minnesota United, 36 points Colorado Rapids, 33 points LA Galaxy, 32 points

Playoff match-ups for opening round

Oct. 25-26, times TBD

East

No. 3 Chicago Fire vs. No. 6 New York Red Bulls

No. 4 Atlanta vs. No. 5 Columbus

West

No. 3 Vancouver vs. No. 6 San Jose

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Sporting Kansas City

Dempsey red card

Clint Dempsey of the Seattle Sounders lasted less than a half an hour in his team's game against Colorado after VAR confirmed a violent elbow. Now, that red card could loom large with him missing the team's next playoff game and potentially more if the league extends the suspension. Here's how it looked:

Dempsey sent off after VAR. Seattle down to 10. pic.twitter.com/FwnonV41pz — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) October 22, 2017

Giovinco golazo

Sebastian Giovinco is just automatic from a free kick, and it doesn't seem to matter how far out. He did it again for Toronto on Sunday to draw level with Toronto at 2-2. Check out this magical hit:

Bye bye, RFK

It was a bittersweet day for fans of D.C. United as the red and black said goodbye to RFK Stadium. The team's home for 22 years, since the beginning of MLS, it's produced many great memories for fans, coaches and players, from the days of Bruce Arena to this day.

Many of the legendary names of the club returned for the final match there. John Harkes was there and many more, including Thomas Rongen, who led the team to the title in 1999 and also serves as a soccer analyst for CBS Sports.

Here he is talking about what it felt like to return:

A legendary stadium, not just for MLS, but also for the U.S. men's national team, the women's national team and more.

D.C. United will begin play at Audi Field next season.