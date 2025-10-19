The final day of the MLS season came and went, with Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas securing the final two spots in the field in the west. The Eastern Conference's playoff teams were known before the night began with seeding only up for grabs as an intense night saw Inter Miami's Lionel Messi score a hat trick in a 5-2 win at Nashville SC, the team they will also face in the first round of the playoffs.

Here's is who qualified, the scores and the matchups for the wild card round and round one:

Qualified for playoffs

Eastern Conference: Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, Nashville SC, New York City FC, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference: Austin FC, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United, Portland Timbers, San Diego FC, Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas

MLS Decision Day schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on MLS Season Pass

Saturday, October 18

Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Columbus Crew 3, New York Red Bulls 1



Toronto FC 4, Orlando City 2



Seattle Sounders 2, NYCFC 1

Inter Miami 5, Nashville SC 2

Charlotte FC 2, Philadelphia Union 0

FC Cincinnati 3, CF Montreal 0

New England Revolution 2, Chicago Fire 2

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota United 1

Saint Louis SC 2, Real Salt Lake 2



San Diego FC 4, Portland Timbers 0

FC Dallas 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Houston Dynamo 0, Sporting KC 0

LAFC 2, Colorado Rapids 2

San Jose Earthquakes 2, Austin FC 1

Playoff matchups

Wild Card -- Wednesday, Oct. 22

(8) Chicago Fire vs. (9) Orlando City, 8:30 p.m. ET

(8) Portland Timbers vs. (9) Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. ET

Round One -- Dates TBD

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago/Orlando

(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew)

(3) Inter Miami vs. (6) Nashville SC

(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) NYCFC

(1) San Diego FC vs. Portland/Real Salt Lake

(2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (7) FC Dallas

(3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC

(4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Seattle Sounders