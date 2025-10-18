The final day of the MLS season is here, and there's plenty to play for. The Eastern Conference will be playing for seeding with all nine playoff spots confirmed, while the Western Conference will have some drama in the late slate with four teams still in play for the final two playoff spots that remain. Bruce Arena has a chance to join Gregg Berhalter as a former coach of the United States men's national team to lead MLS clubs that missed the playoffs last season into the field this season. His San Jose Earthquakes will need some help, but they're among the teams with something to play for on the final day of the regular season.

Qualified for playoffs

Eastern Conference: Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, Nashville SC, New York City FC, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference: Austin FC, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United, Portland Timbers, San Diego FC, Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps

Still alive

Western Conference: FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas are in the playoffs if: They defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps. If they draw while one of the Colorado Rapids or Real Salt Lake drop points, that's also enough to get it done. If San Jose lose or draw, or the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake lose, that's also enough to get Dallas in.

Real Salt Lake are in the playoffs if: They defeat St. Louis FC. If they draw while one of the Colorado Rapids drop points or FC Dallas lose, that's enough to get Real Salt Lake into the playoffs. If San Jose lose or draw and the Colorado Rapids lose, that's enough to get Real Salt Lake in, no matter what.

The Colorado Rapids are in the playoffs if: They defeat LAFC and one of Real Salt Lake or FC Dallas drop points. A draw gets the Rapids in if Real Salt Lake and Dallas lose or if San Jose drops points while one of Dallas or Real Salt Lake lose.

The San Jose Earthquakes are in the playoffs if: They win while the Colorado Rapids drop points and one of Real Salt Lake or FC Dallas lose. They're also in with a win, and Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas both lose. Simply put, Arena's men need a win.

MLS Decision Day schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, October 18