In 2025, San Diego FC will play their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, but before that can take place they have to finalize their roster under new head coach Mikey Varas. While some signings such as Hirving Lozano and Paddy McNair have already been finalized to join the expansion side, one way that the new side can add talent is via the MLS Expansion draft which will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on the club's website.

The club will have a chance to select up to five players from the eligible player list, but no more than one player can be taken from any club. Each club had a chance to protect 12 eligible players and there are further protections for Home Grown or Generation Adidas players who are automatically protected. Any club to have a player selected will also receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. While no trades are permitted during the draft, that doesn't mean that there won't be ones after but let's take a look at the list of players eligible for San Diego to select:

Players San Diego could target

One notable player not on this list is While Lorenzo Insigne was left unprotected by Toronto FC, that's a player who wouldn't be expected to move due to his salary. As of September, he was due a base salary of $7.5 million, which is the third highest in the league behind Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. San Diego may have had rumors swirling around Kevin De Bruyne, but selecting Insigne would cause a headache that isn't worth it.

Xande Silva (Atlanta United): The ability is there for the winger to score goals in MLS, but between injuries and there being plenty of options for Atlanta, it was tough for him to become a regular in the side. Moving to an expansion side would help Silva turn over a new leaf and possibly become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Ben Bender (Charlotte FC) : Just two seasons removed from winning the MLS Rookie of the Year, after scoring three goals and assisting six more Bender has fallen out of favor at Charlotte FC under Dean Smith. Sent on loan to the Tampa Bay Rowdies to end the season, this would be a chance to get a young player with talent who could also contribute right away which isn't usually the case in the expansion draft.

DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew): With two goals and two assists playing for the Colombus Crew and New England Revolution last season, Jones can play either side of the defense and provide a dynamic presence getting higher up the pitch. It's tough to tell what kind of system Varas would like to build, but if he needs a dynamic wing back, this is an easy way to accomplish that.

Paul Arriola (FC Dallas): Salary is also an issue for Arriola, but he has contributed when on the pitch for FC Dallas and being only 29, he can fit into San Diego's current and future plans. He's also a California native, so adding the winger could make sense for the club while also providing more players with domestic name recognition.

Gaston Brugman (Los Angeles Galaxy): After being named MLS Cup MVP, Gaston Brugman may have played his final game with the Los Angeles Galaxy after being left unprotected. He stepped in when needed to help replace Riqui Puig and despite being 32, he can bring a solid presence to San Diego's midfield while also offering critical MLS experience.

Expansion Draft Eligible Players

Atlanta United

Luis Abram

Erik Centeno

Nicolas Firmino

Ronald Hernández

Franco Ibarra

Daniel Ríos

Xande Silva

Austin FC

Matt Bersano

Stefan Cleveland

Bryant Farkarlun

Ethan Finlay

Matt Hedges

Hector Jimenez

Zan Kolmanic

Alex Ring

Diego Rubio

Leo Väisänen

Jhojan Valencia

Charlotte FC

Ben Bender

Pep Biel

David Bingham

Hamady Diop

Jahlane Forbes

George Marks

Chituru Odunze

Jamie Paterson

João Pedro

Nick Scardina

Tyger Smalls

Karol Swiderski

Iuri Tavares

Idan Toklomati

Bill Tuiloma

Jere Uronen

Júnior Urso

Chicago Fire FC

Allan Arigoni

Rafael Czichos

Bryan Dowd

Jeffrey Gal

Chase Gasper

Gastón Giménez

Fabian Herbers

Ariel Lassiter

Wyatt Omsberg

Spencer Richey

Arnaud Souquet

Laurence Wootton

FC Cincinnati

London Aghedo

Joey Akpunonu

Yamil Asad

Corey Baird

Isaiah Foster

Nicholas Gioacchini

Nick Hagglund

Bret Halsey

Alec Kann

Kipp Keller

Evan Louro

Malik Pinto

Alvas Powell

Sergio Santos

Colorado Rapids

Lalas Abubakar

Ethan Bandré

Remi Cabral

Daniel Chacón

Omir Fernández

Nate Jones

Jonathan Lewis

Jasper Löffelsend

Andreas Maxsø

Columbus Crew

Evan Bush

Dylan Chambost

Nicholas Hagen

Andrés Herrera

DeJuan Jones

Derrick Jones

Alexandru Matan

Abraham Romero

Yaw Yeboah

FC Dallas

Eugene Ansah

Paul Arriola

Herbert Endeley

Liam Fraser

Omar Gonzalez

Asier Illarramendi

Geovane Jesus

Sam Junqua

Amet Korça

Sebastian Lletget

Jimmy Maurer

Isaiah Parker

Tomas Pondeca

Ruan

Carl Sainté

Ema Twumasi

D.C. United

Alex Bono

Russell Canouse

Nathan Crockford

Cristian Dájome

Mateusz Klich

Christopher McVey

Tyler Miller

Martín Rodríguez

Pedro Santos

Hayden Sargis

Luis Zamudio

Houston Dynamo FC

Exon Arzú

Ethan Bartlow

Latif Blessing

Steve Clark

Sebastián Ferreira

McKinze Gaines

Ján Greguš

Héctor Herrera

Sebastian Kowalczyk

Júnior Moreno

Tate Schmitt

Gabe Segal

Brad Smith

Daniel Steres

Ousmane Sylla

Jefferson Valverde

Sporting Kansas City

Robert Castellanos

Danny Flores

Andreu Fontàs

Tim Melia

Alan Pulido

Nemanja Radoja

Chris Rindov

Johnny Russell

Dániel Sallói

Khiry Shelton

Rémi Walter

LA Galaxy

Aaron Bibout

Miguel Berry

Gastón Brugman

Martín Cáceres

Diego Fagúndez

Tucker Lepley

Isaiah Parente

Brady Scott

Gino Vivi

Maya Yoshida

Eriq Zavaleta

LAFC

Eduard Atuesta

Maxime Chanot

Lorenzo Dellavalle

Thomas Hasal

Kei Kamara

Luis Mueller

Tommy Musto

Lewis O'Brien

David Ochoa

Diego Rosales

Ilie Sánchez

Marlon Santos

Eddie Segura

Carlos Vela

Inter Miami CF

Leo Afonso

CJ Dos Santos

Nicolás Freire

Julian Gressel

Cole Jensen

Sergii Kryvtsov

Franco Negri

Emerson Rodríguez

Matías Rojas

Ryan Sailor

Lawson Sunderland

Oscar Ustari

Marcelo Weigandt

Minnesota United FC

Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Hugo Bacharach

Alejandro Bran

Ethan Bristow

Derek Dodson

Morris Duggan

Franco Fragapane

Clint Irwin

Matúš Kmeť

Anthony Markanich

Loïc Mesanvi

Moses Nyeman

Teemu Pukki

Samuel Shashoua

Alec Smir

DJ Taylor

Wil Trapp

Zarek Valentin

CF Montréal

Matias Cóccaro

Gabriele Corbo

Grayson Doody

Raheem Edwards

Ilias Iliadis

Logan Ketterer

Lassi Lappalainen

Josef Martínez

Matteo Schiavoni

Joaquín Sosa

Robert Thorkelsson

Victor Wanyama

Nashville SC

Forster Ajago

Brian Anunga

Teal Bunbury

Sean Davis

Anibal Godoy

Brent Kallman

Randall Leal

Jack Maher

Woobens Pacius

Elliot Panicco

Amar Sejdić

Joey Skinner

Taylor Washington

Dru Yearwood

New England Revolution

Xavier Arreaga

Joshua Bolma

Nacho Gil

Nick Lima

Tommy McNamara

Jonathan Mensah

Tim Parker

Ryan Spaulding

Bobby Wood

New York City FC

Thiago Andrade

Monsef Bakrar

Rio Hope-Gund

Thiago Martins

Jovan Mijatović

Maxi Moralez

Birk Risa

Tomás Romero

Strahinja Tanasijević

New York Red Bulls

Cory Burke

Kyle Duncan

Dennis Gjengaar

Elias Manoel

Ryan Meara

Juan Mina

Aidan O'Connor

Mohammed Sofo

Dante Vanzeir

Orlando City SC

David Brekalo

Heine Gikling Bruseth

Gastón González

Jeorgio Kocevski

Nicolás Lodeiro

Jack Lynn

Felipe Martins

Carlos Mercado

Luis Muriel

Abdi Salim

Kyle Smith

Mason Stajduhar

Yutaro Tsukada

Philadelphia Union

Sam Adeniran

Alejandro Bedoya

Jamir Berdecio

Chris Donovan

Jack Elliott

Leon Flach

Isaiah LeFlore

Joaquín Torres

Portland Timbers

Miguel Araujo

Diego Chará

Marvin Loría

Zac McGraw

Eric Miller

Trey Muse

Cristhian Paredes

Mason Toye

Eryk Williamson

Dario Župarić

Real Salt Lake

Matthew Bell

Kevin Bonilla

Andrew Brody

Lachlan Brook

Javain Brown

Noel Caliskan

Maikel Chang

Matt Crooks

Tomás Gómez

Erik Holt

Bertin Jacquesson

Kevon Lambert

Zac MacMath

Benji Michel

Ilijah Paul

Rubio Rubín

Marcelo Silva

San Jose Earthquakes

Carlos Akapo

Tanner Beason

Vítor Costa

Jeremy Ebobisse

Carlos Gruezo

Jacob Jackson

Preston Judd

JT Marcinkowski

Paul Marie

Alfredo Morales

Amahl Pellegrino

Jamar Ricketts

Tommy Thompson

William Yarbrough

Jackson Yueill

Seattle Sounders FC

Jonathan Bell

Danny Musovski

Nathan

João Paulo

Braudílio Rodrigues

Raúl Ruidíaz

Albert Rusnák

St. Louis CITY SC

Njabulo Blom

Jake Girdwood-Reich

Kyle Hiebert

Hosei Kijima

John Klein

Ben Lundt

Jake Nerwinski

Joakim Nilsson

Christian Olivares

Tomáš Ostrák

Selmir Pidro

Célio Pompeu

Jayden Reid

Nökkvi Thórisson

Akil Watts

Michael Wentzel

Josh Yaro

Toronto FC

Nathaniel Edwards

Deybi Flores

Lorenzo Insigne

Aimé Mabika

Cassius Mailula

Shane O'Neill

Prince Owusu

Jordan Perruzza

Raoul Petretta

Greg Ranjitsingh

Sigurd Rosted

Charlie Sharp

Vancouver Whitecaps FC