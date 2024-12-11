In 2025, San Diego FC will play their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, but before that can take place they have to finalize their roster under new head coach Mikey Varas. While some signings such as Hirving Lozano and Paddy McNair have already been finalized to join the expansion side, one way that the new side can add talent is via the MLS Expansion draft which will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on the club's website.
The club will have a chance to select up to five players from the eligible player list, but no more than one player can be taken from any club. Each club had a chance to protect 12 eligible players and there are further protections for Home Grown or Generation Adidas players who are automatically protected. Any club to have a player selected will also receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. While no trades are permitted during the draft, that doesn't mean that there won't be ones after but let's take a look at the list of players eligible for San Diego to select:
Players San Diego could target
One notable player not on this list is While Lorenzo Insigne was left unprotected by Toronto FC, that's a player who wouldn't be expected to move due to his salary. As of September, he was due a base salary of $7.5 million, which is the third highest in the league behind Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. San Diego may have had rumors swirling around Kevin De Bruyne, but selecting Insigne would cause a headache that isn't worth it.
- Xande Silva (Atlanta United): The ability is there for the winger to score goals in MLS, but between injuries and there being plenty of options for Atlanta, it was tough for him to become a regular in the side. Moving to an expansion side would help Silva turn over a new leaf and possibly become one of the first names on the team sheet.
- Ben Bender (Charlotte FC): Just two seasons removed from winning the MLS Rookie of the Year, after scoring three goals and assisting six more Bender has fallen out of favor at Charlotte FC under Dean Smith. Sent on loan to the Tampa Bay Rowdies to end the season, this would be a chance to get a young player with talent who could also contribute right away which isn't usually the case in the expansion draft.
- DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew): With two goals and two assists playing for the Colombus Crew and New England Revolution last season, Jones can play either side of the defense and provide a dynamic presence getting higher up the pitch. It's tough to tell what kind of system Varas would like to build, but if he needs a dynamic wing back, this is an easy way to accomplish that.
- Paul Arriola (FC Dallas): Salary is also an issue for Arriola, but he has contributed when on the pitch for FC Dallas and being only 29, he can fit into San Diego's current and future plans. He's also a California native, so adding the winger could make sense for the club while also providing more players with domestic name recognition.
- Gaston Brugman (Los Angeles Galaxy): After being named MLS Cup MVP, Gaston Brugman may have played his final game with the Los Angeles Galaxy after being left unprotected. He stepped in when needed to help replace Riqui Puig and despite being 32, he can bring a solid presence to San Diego's midfield while also offering critical MLS experience.
Expansion Draft Eligible Players
Atlanta United
- Luis Abram
- Erik Centeno
- Nicolas Firmino
- Ronald Hernández
- Franco Ibarra
- Daniel Ríos
- Xande Silva
Austin FC
- Matt Bersano
- Stefan Cleveland
- Bryant Farkarlun
- Ethan Finlay
- Matt Hedges
- Hector Jimenez
- Zan Kolmanic
- Alex Ring
- Diego Rubio
- Leo Väisänen
- Jhojan Valencia
Charlotte FC
- Ben Bender
- Pep Biel
- David Bingham
- Hamady Diop
- Jahlane Forbes
- George Marks
- Chituru Odunze
- Jamie Paterson
- João Pedro
- Nick Scardina
- Tyger Smalls
- Karol Swiderski
- Iuri Tavares
- Idan Toklomati
- Bill Tuiloma
- Jere Uronen
- Júnior Urso
Chicago Fire FC
- Allan Arigoni
- Rafael Czichos
- Bryan Dowd
- Jeffrey Gal
- Chase Gasper
- Gastón Giménez
- Fabian Herbers
- Ariel Lassiter
- Wyatt Omsberg
- Spencer Richey
- Arnaud Souquet
- Laurence Wootton
FC Cincinnati
- London Aghedo
- Joey Akpunonu
- Yamil Asad
- Corey Baird
- Isaiah Foster
- Nicholas Gioacchini
- Nick Hagglund
- Bret Halsey
- Alec Kann
- Kipp Keller
- Evan Louro
- Malik Pinto
- Alvas Powell
- Sergio Santos
Colorado Rapids
- Lalas Abubakar
- Ethan Bandré
- Remi Cabral
- Daniel Chacón
- Omir Fernández
- Nate Jones
- Jonathan Lewis
- Jasper Löffelsend
- Andreas Maxsø
Columbus Crew
- Evan Bush
- Dylan Chambost
- Nicholas Hagen
- Andrés Herrera
- DeJuan Jones
- Derrick Jones
- Alexandru Matan
- Abraham Romero
- Yaw Yeboah
FC Dallas
- Eugene Ansah
- Paul Arriola
- Herbert Endeley
- Liam Fraser
- Omar Gonzalez
- Asier Illarramendi
- Geovane Jesus
- Sam Junqua
- Amet Korça
- Sebastian Lletget
- Jimmy Maurer
- Isaiah Parker
- Tomas Pondeca
- Ruan
- Carl Sainté
- Ema Twumasi
D.C. United
- Alex Bono
- Russell Canouse
- Nathan Crockford
- Cristian Dájome
- Mateusz Klich
- Christopher McVey
- Tyler Miller
- Martín Rodríguez
- Pedro Santos
- Hayden Sargis
- Luis Zamudio
Houston Dynamo FC
- Exon Arzú
- Ethan Bartlow
- Latif Blessing
- Steve Clark
- Sebastián Ferreira
- McKinze Gaines
- Ján Greguš
- Héctor Herrera
- Sebastian Kowalczyk
- Júnior Moreno
- Tate Schmitt
- Gabe Segal
- Brad Smith
- Daniel Steres
- Ousmane Sylla
- Jefferson Valverde
Sporting Kansas City
- Robert Castellanos
- Danny Flores
- Andreu Fontàs
- Tim Melia
- Alan Pulido
- Nemanja Radoja
- Chris Rindov
- Johnny Russell
- Dániel Sallói
- Khiry Shelton
- Rémi Walter
LA Galaxy
- Aaron Bibout
- Miguel Berry
- Gastón Brugman
- Martín Cáceres
- Diego Fagúndez
- Tucker Lepley
- Isaiah Parente
- Brady Scott
- Gino Vivi
- Maya Yoshida
- Eriq Zavaleta
LAFC
- Eduard Atuesta
- Maxime Chanot
- Lorenzo Dellavalle
- Thomas Hasal
- Kei Kamara
- Luis Mueller
- Tommy Musto
- Lewis O'Brien
- David Ochoa
- Diego Rosales
- Ilie Sánchez
- Marlon Santos
- Eddie Segura
- Carlos Vela
Inter Miami CF
- Leo Afonso
- CJ Dos Santos
- Nicolás Freire
- Julian Gressel
- Cole Jensen
- Sergii Kryvtsov
- Franco Negri
- Emerson Rodríguez
- Matías Rojas
- Ryan Sailor
- Lawson Sunderland
- Oscar Ustari
- Marcelo Weigandt
Minnesota United FC
- Jordan Adebayo-Smith
- Hugo Bacharach
- Alejandro Bran
- Ethan Bristow
- Derek Dodson
- Morris Duggan
- Franco Fragapane
- Clint Irwin
- Matúš Kmeť
- Anthony Markanich
- Loïc Mesanvi
- Moses Nyeman
- Teemu Pukki
- Samuel Shashoua
- Alec Smir
- DJ Taylor
- Wil Trapp
- Zarek Valentin
CF Montréal
- Matias Cóccaro
- Gabriele Corbo
- Grayson Doody
- Raheem Edwards
- Ilias Iliadis
- Logan Ketterer
- Lassi Lappalainen
- Josef Martínez
- Matteo Schiavoni
- Joaquín Sosa
- Robert Thorkelsson
- Victor Wanyama
Nashville SC
- Forster Ajago
- Brian Anunga
- Teal Bunbury
- Sean Davis
- Anibal Godoy
- Brent Kallman
- Randall Leal
- Jack Maher
- Woobens Pacius
- Elliot Panicco
- Amar Sejdić
- Joey Skinner
- Taylor Washington
- Dru Yearwood
New England Revolution
- Xavier Arreaga
- Joshua Bolma
- Nacho Gil
- Nick Lima
- Tommy McNamara
- Jonathan Mensah
- Tim Parker
- Ryan Spaulding
- Bobby Wood
New York City FC
- Thiago Andrade
- Monsef Bakrar
- Rio Hope-Gund
- Thiago Martins
- Jovan Mijatović
- Maxi Moralez
- Birk Risa
- Tomás Romero
- Strahinja Tanasijević
New York Red Bulls
- Cory Burke
- Kyle Duncan
- Dennis Gjengaar
- Elias Manoel
- Ryan Meara
- Juan Mina
- Aidan O'Connor
- Mohammed Sofo
- Dante Vanzeir
Orlando City SC
- David Brekalo
- Heine Gikling Bruseth
- Gastón González
- Jeorgio Kocevski
- Nicolás Lodeiro
- Jack Lynn
- Felipe Martins
- Carlos Mercado
- Luis Muriel
- Abdi Salim
- Kyle Smith
- Mason Stajduhar
- Yutaro Tsukada
Philadelphia Union
- Sam Adeniran
- Alejandro Bedoya
- Jamir Berdecio
- Chris Donovan
- Jack Elliott
- Leon Flach
- Isaiah LeFlore
- Joaquín Torres
Portland Timbers
- Miguel Araujo
- Diego Chará
- Marvin Loría
- Zac McGraw
- Eric Miller
- Trey Muse
- Cristhian Paredes
- Mason Toye
- Eryk Williamson
- Dario Župarić
Real Salt Lake
- Matthew Bell
- Kevin Bonilla
- Andrew Brody
- Lachlan Brook
- Javain Brown
- Noel Caliskan
- Maikel Chang
- Matt Crooks
- Tomás Gómez
- Erik Holt
- Bertin Jacquesson
- Kevon Lambert
- Zac MacMath
- Benji Michel
- Ilijah Paul
- Rubio Rubín
- Marcelo Silva
San Jose Earthquakes
- Carlos Akapo
- Tanner Beason
- Vítor Costa
- Jeremy Ebobisse
- Carlos Gruezo
- Jacob Jackson
- Preston Judd
- JT Marcinkowski
- Paul Marie
- Alfredo Morales
- Amahl Pellegrino
- Jamar Ricketts
- Tommy Thompson
- William Yarbrough
- Jackson Yueill
Seattle Sounders FC
- Jonathan Bell
- Danny Musovski
- Nathan
- João Paulo
- Braudílio Rodrigues
- Raúl Ruidíaz
- Albert Rusnák
St. Louis CITY SC
- Njabulo Blom
- Jake Girdwood-Reich
- Kyle Hiebert
- Hosei Kijima
- John Klein
- Ben Lundt
- Jake Nerwinski
- Joakim Nilsson
- Christian Olivares
- Tomáš Ostrák
- Selmir Pidro
- Célio Pompeu
- Jayden Reid
- Nökkvi Thórisson
- Akil Watts
- Michael Wentzel
- Josh Yaro
Toronto FC
- Nathaniel Edwards
- Deybi Flores
- Lorenzo Insigne
- Aimé Mabika
- Cassius Mailula
- Shane O'Neill
- Prince Owusu
- Jordan Perruzza
- Raoul Petretta
- Greg Ranjitsingh
- Sigurd Rosted
- Charlie Sharp
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Joe Bendik
- Giuseppe Bovalina
- Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau
- Belal Halbouni
- Levonte Johnson
- Damir Kreilach
- Luís Martins
- J.C. Ngando
- Fafà Picault
- Ryan Raposo
- Alessandro Schöpf
- Yohei Takaoka
- Bjørn Utvik