MLS Expansion Draft: Player pool, time, live stream as Inter Miami, Nashville SC build their rosters
Here's what you need to know about the expansion draft
The 2019 MLS Expansion Draft is set for Tuesday, and it's a big day for Major League Soccer's two newest clubs ahead of their inaugural seasons. Inter Miami and Nashville SC, the league's pair of newcomers, can select up to five players from the eligible player pool as they continue to fill out their rosters ahead of the 2020 season, which begins in February. MLS clubs had the chance to protect certain players ahead of draft while making a great deal of their players available for selection.
Here's everything you need to know:
What time is it and how can I watch?
The event begins on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live on MLSSoccer.com.
What are the rules?
There are five rounds in which both Inter Miami and Nashville SC can pick a player, totaling five players for each team. They have three minutes for each selection, there are no timeouts and no trades are permitted during the draft.
Are any teams exempt from having players selected?
Yes. Five teams are exempt from this year's draft because they had players taken by FC Cincinnati in last season's expansion draft. The exempt teams are FC Dallas, D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps.
Are there any notable players available?
For sure. There aren't any real star players but some guys who can make an impact are up for selection. Atlanta United's Justin Meram and Florentin Pogba are two of them. One of the new clubs could take a chance on strikers like FC Cincinnati's Fanendo Adi or the New England Revolution's Juan Agudelo, who has played for the U.S. men's national team.
Who are all the available players?
Here is the official list of players up for selection:
Atlanta United
- Mikey Ambrose
- Jon Gallagher
- Jose Hernandez
- Alec Kann
- Kevin Kratz
- Jeff Larentowicz
- Justin Meram
- Brendan Moore
- Luiz Fernando
- Michael Parkhurst
- Dion Pereira
- Florentin Pogba
- Brek Shea
- Brandon Vazquez
Chicago Fire
- Diego Campos
- Stefan Cleveland
- Elliot Collier
- Marcelo
- Nicolas Gaitan
- Cristian Martinez
- Amando Moreno
- Nemanja Nikolic
- David Ousted
- Richard Sanchez
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
FC Cincinnati
- Fanendo Adi
- Nazmi Albadawi
- Corben Bone
- Hassan Ndam
- Logan Gdula
- Jimmy Hague
- Justin Hoyte
- Roland Lamah
- Forrest Lasso
- Emmanuel Ledesma
- Ben Lundt
- Kekuta Manneh
- Darren Mattocks
- Jimmy McLaughlin
- Alvas Powell
- Caleb Stanko
- Przemyslaw Tyton
Colorado Rapids
- Tim Howard
- Niki Jackson
- Kofi Opare
- Abdul Rwatubyaye
- Axel Sjoberg
- Danny Wilson
Columbus Crew SC
- Luis Argudo
- Ricardo Clark
- Waylon Francis
- David Guzman
- Federico Higuain
- Hector Jimenez
- Jon Kempin
- Ben Lundgaard
- Connor Maloney
- Youness Mokhtar
- Edward Opoku
- Eduardo Sosa
- Josh Williams
- Romario Williams
LAFC
- Lamar Batista
- Steven Beitashour
- Danilo Silva
- Phillip Ejimadu
- Mohamed El-Munir
- Alejandro Guido
- Jordan Harvey
- Dejan Jakovic
- Tyler Miller
- Lee Nguyen
- Adrien Perez
- Javier Perez
- Josh Perez
- Peter-Lee Vassell
- Rodolfo Zelaya
LA Galaxy
- Favio Alvarez
- Uriel Antuna
- Servando Carrasco
- Emil Cuello
- Tomas Hilliard-Arce
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Perry Kitchen
- Matt Lampson
- Joao Pedro
- Juninho
- Chris Pontius
- Jorgen Skjelvik
- Diedie Traore
Minnesota United FC
- Abu Danladi
- Ethan Finlay
- Marlon Hairston
- Miguel Ibarra
- Brent Kallman
- Carter Manley
- Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat
- Ally Ng'anzi
- Lawrence Olum
- Wyatt Omsberg
- Angelo Rodriguez
- Rasmus Schuller
- Bobby Shuttleworth
Montreal Impact
- Zachary Brault-Guillard
- Omar Browne
- Evan Bush
- Rudy Camacho
- Jorge Corrales
- Rod Fanni
- Anthony Jackson-Hamel
- Ken Krolicki
- Bacary Sagna
- Amar Sejdic
- Maximiliano Urruti
- Jeisson Vargas
New England Revolution
- Juan Agudelo
- Jalil Anibaba
- Juan Caicedo
- Edgar Castillo
- Cody Cropper
- Brad Knighton
- Michael Mancienne
- Brian Wright
New York City FC
- Luis Barraza
- Daniel Bedoya
- Jeff Caldwell
- Sebastien Ibeagha
- Gary Mackay-Steven
- Jesus Medina
- Eric Miller
- Abdi Mohamed
- Ebenezer Ofori
- Tony Rocha
- Brad Stuver
- Ben Sweat
- Juan Pablo Torres
Orlando City SC
- Carlos Ascues
- Alex De John
- Adam Grinwis
- Cristian Higuita
- Will Johnson
- Sacha Kljestan
- Shane O'Neill
- Dillon Powers
- Greg Ranjitsingh
- Robinho
- Brian Rowe
- Lamine Sane
- Kyle Smith
Philadelphia Union
- RJ Allen
- Fabinho
- Joe Bendik
- Aurelien Collin
- Warren Creavalle
- Marco Fabian
- Olivier Mbaizo
- Haris Medunjanin
- Michee Ngalina
Portland Timbers
- Dairon Asprilla
- Jeff Attinella
- Tomas Conechny
- Claude Dielna
- Andres Flores
- Aljaz Ivacic
- Modou Jadama
- Kendall McIntosh
- Andy Polo
- Zarek Valentin
- Renzo Zambrano
Real Salt Lake
- Tony Beltran
- Alex Horwath
- Luke Mulholland
- Joao Plata
- Justin Portillo
- Nick Rimando
- Kelyn Rowe
- Pablo Ruiz
San Jose Earthquakes
- Francois Affolter
- Matt Bersano
- Eric Calvillo
- Harold Cummings
- Luis Felipe
- Carlos Fierro
- Marcos Lopez
- Paul Marie
- Jimmy Ockford
- Kevin Partida
- Andrew Tarbell
Seattle Sounders
- Saad Abdul-Salaam
- Will Bruin
- Jonathan Campbell
- Emanuel Cecchini
- Justin Dhillon
- Chad Marshall
- Bryan Meredith
- Victor Rodriguez
- Alex Roldan
- Harry Shipp
- Luis Silva
- Roman Torres
Sporting Kansas City
- Botond Barath
- Eric Dick
- Benny Feilhaber
- Andreu Fontas
- Nicolas Hasler
- Jimmy Medranda
- Krisztian Nemeth
- Seth Sinovic
- Rodney Wallace
- Gedion Zelalem
Toronto FC
- Jon Bakero
- Nicolas Benezet
- Laurent Ciman
- Tsubasa Endoh
- Drew Moor
- Ashtone Morgan
- Justin Morrow
- Patrick Mullins
- Caleb Patterson-Sewell
- Ryan Telfer
- Eriq Zavaleta
League Pool GK
- Charlie Lyon
CBS Sports will have the results of the draft on Tuesday night, so be sure to come back and take a look.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Brazil vs. South Korea preview
The South Americans are aiming to bounce back after a narrow loss to Argentina
-
USMNT vs. Cuba preview
The U.S. is a win away from capturing its group
-
Tracking teams qualified for Euro 2020
Nineteen teams have punched tickets for next summer's tournament
-
Argentina vs.Uruguay preview
The two South Americans giants square off Monday
-
Full 2020 UEFA Euro qualifying schedule
Qualifying for the 2020 Euro championship is past its halfway point for most
-
Messi scores winner vs. Brazil
Both teams missed penalty kicks as Brazil moves to five games without a win
-
USMNT gets revenge on Canada in Nations League
The U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on
-
Sounders beat Toronto FC for MLS Cup
The Sounders won their second MLS Cup on Sunday afternoon