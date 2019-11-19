MLS Expansion Draft results: Inter Miami and Nashville SC add five players to their rosters

The 2019 Major League Soccer Expansion Draft went down Tuesday night, and the league's two newest clubs have bolstered their squads ahead of the 2020 season. Inter Miami and Nashville SC both selected five players from a large league pool after MLS clubs had the chance to protect certain players. In total four defenders, three midfielders, two forwards and one goalkeeper were picked. If one of the league's other 24 clubs had a player selected from their team, then they could not have another played taken in this draft.

NYCFC's experienced defender Ben Sweat went first overall to Inter Miami. The most notable pick of the draft, however, may just end up being Lee Nguyen, an LAFC midfielder Miami took fifth overall. Nguyen has been a consistent player in the league for quite a long time. Nashville's addition of Abu Danladi is an interesting one as he's got just two goals in the league over the last two seasons but plenty of potential.

Here's are the official results of the draft:

MLS Expansion Draft results

Inter Miami selects NYCFC defender Ben Sweat Nashville SC selects Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi Inter Miami selects FC Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell Nashville SC selects Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valetin Inter Miami selects LAFC midfielder Lee Nguyen Nashville SC selects New England Revolution defender Jalil Anibaba Inter Miami selects Columbus Crew midfielder Luis Argudo Nashville SC selects Atlanta United forward Brandon Vazquez* Inter Miami selects Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Bryan Meredith Nashville SC selects Sporting KC midfielder Jimmy Medranda

*After the draft concluded, it was announced that Nashville had traded Vazquez to FC Cincinnati general allocation money and targeted allocation money.

TRANSFER NEWS@NashvilleSC has traded Forward Brandon Vazquez to @fccincinnati for GAM & TAM. — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 19, 2019

The 2020 MLS season begins in February. The Seattle Sounders won the 2019 MLS Cup on Nov. 10, defeating Toronto FC 3-1.