MLS Expansion: Four cities are finalists, what to know and what comes next

MLS' growth continues, and two more cities are set to join

Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday the four cities that will be competing for the next two MLS expansion spots, with each bid making formal presentations to MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the expansion committee in New York on Dec. 6. Here's what to know:

Who are the final four? 

The final four bids are:

  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Detroit, MI
  • Nashville, TN
  • Sacramento, CA

Are there favorites?

Cincy seems like a really popular choice due to the success of USL side FC Cincinnati, which regularly sells out in a city with a love for the game. Nashville and Sacramento also have strong chances, but Detroit also has quite the shot. That bid is led by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and is the only bid that features two sports franchise owners. 

How is a decision made?

After presentations next week, there will be a meeting on Dec. 14 for the MLS Board of Governors. There they will hold talks with ownership reps for each MLS franchise before reaching a decision. The cities that have been left out will be under consideration for two more slots in the near future.

