MLS Expansion: Two teams likely to come from Sacramento, Cincinnati, Nashville
An expansion announcement is expected to come in December
Major League Soccer's expansion isn't slowing down. According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated, MLS will pick two cities to be the home of expansion clubs on Dec. 14 as MLS owners meetings take place in New York City. The finalists, according to the report, are Sacramento, Cincinnati and Nashville.
MLS currently has 22 teams in the league, with Los Angeles FC joining next season. Miami is also expected to join the league, as the David Beckham-led group is expected to be awarded a team in the coming months, per Wahl's report.
From Wahl:
From talking to several insiders, I'm being told the two expansion teams will likely come from a group of three cities that includes Sacramento, Nashville and Cincinnati. Keep in mind, David Beckham's Miami expansion team is viewed separately by the league ...
Those are three soccer-crazy regions where clubs would probably do pretty well. Especially Cincy, home of FC Cincinnati of the USL. The club consistently sells out Nippert Stadium and even earned the praise of former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew.
Overall, the fact that it looks like two more cities will be awarded teams is great news for the future of MLS and shows that soccer continues to increase in popularity and demand.
