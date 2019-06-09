MLS goalkeeper botches easy pass, submits leading blooper of the year candidate
Here's a play Daniel Vega wishes he had back
Veteran goalkeeper Daniel Vega has only played a handful of games for the San Jose Earthquakes, and while he has made some positive impressions, what happened on Saturday won't help his case to be the long-term starter. In a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas, he conceded the opening goal by letting a pass go into his own net. It was a misplay to behold. Take a look:
Ouch. That's a tough one to swallow, but at least his team battled back and got a draw. He took to Twitter afterwards to admirable admit his error, saying he will respond to it.
These gaffes happen -- even the best of them. As a 34-year-old veteran of the game, it isn't his first error and probably won't be his last, but props to him for taking responsibility and looking determined to improve.
You can watch select MLS matches on fuboTV
