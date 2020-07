Watch Now: MLS Is Back: Round of 16 ( 3:08 )

The MLS is Back Tournament group stage is over, and it's now win or go home. 16 teams will meet in the knockout stage beginning on Saturday, and on Monday we get a big-time clash between reigning MLS champs Seattle Sounders and electric LAFC.

FC Dallas and Nashville SC were officially pulled from the tournament earlier due to numerous players testing positive for COVID.

Here's the complete schedule (all times U.S./Eastern).

Round of 16

Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal Impact 0

Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0

Sunday, July 26

NYCFC 3, Toronto FC 1

Sporting KC 0, Vancouver 0 (Sporting KC advances, 3-1, on PKs)

Monday, July 27

San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2

LAFC 4, Seattle Sounders 1

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota United, Columbus Crew 1 (Minnesota advances, 6-4, on PKs)

Portland Timbers 1, FC Cinncinnati 1 (Portland advances, 5-3, on PKs)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 30

Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m. (ESPN)



Friday, July 31

LAFC vs. Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Aug. 1

San Jose vs. Minnesota United, 8 p.m. (ESP2)

Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC, 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals

Wednesday, Aug. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (FS1)



Thursday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Final

Tuesday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

Group stage

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City SC 2, Inter Miami CF 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia Union 1, NYCFC 0

New England Revolution 1, Montreal Impact 0

Friday, July 10

Seattle Sounders FC 0, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Saturday, July 11

New York Red Bulls 1, Atlanta United 0

Columbus Crew 4, FC Cincinnati 0



Sunday, July 12

Minnesota United 2, Sporting KC 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado Rapids 0

Monday, July 13

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2

LAFC 3, Houston Dynamo 3

Portland Timbers 2, LA Galaxy 1

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago Fire 2, Seattle Sounders 1

Orlando City 3, NYCFC 1 ?

Philadelphia Union 2, Inter Miami 1

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose Earthquakes 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

Thursday, July 16

FC Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

Toronto FC 4, Montreal Impact 3

Columbus Crew 2, NY Red Bulls 0

Friday, July 17

D.C. United 1, New England Revolution 1

Sporting KC 3, Colorado Rapids 2

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, July 18

Portland Timbers 2, Houston Dynamo 1

Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, July 19

San Jose 2, Chicago Fire 0

Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Monday, July 20

New York City FC 1, Inter Miami 0

Philadelphia Union 1, Orlando City SC 1

Tuesday, July 21

Toronto FC 0, New England Revolution 0

Columbus Crew 1, Atalanta United 0

Montreal Impact 1, D.C. United 0

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0

FC Cincinnati 2, NY Red Bulls 0

Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 2

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Chicago Fire 0

LA Galaxy 1, Houston Dynamo 1

LAFC 2, Portland Timbers 2