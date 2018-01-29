MLS Miami announcement: The day has finally come for David Beckham

The English superstar's dream is becoming a reality

MLS is headed to Miami. Again. Finally. 

On Good Morning America Monday morning, Manchester United legend David Beckham confirmed what we all already knew, that he will be the owner of a new MLS franchise and that the club has officially been established as an MLS expansion club.

It's been a long time coming for Beckham. Back in 2012, MLS commissioner Don Garber expressed interest in Miami having a club, and in 2013 the negotiations over a new stadium began. And that was the biggest hold up the entire time -- finalizing stadium plans. An initial stadium proposal fell through and in 2014, Garber said the team would not be approved until a downtown stadium plan was in place.  

In June, the ownership group finalized the plans for a stadium after securing land, securing three acres for $9 million in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. In December, new partners were added to the ownership group.

Last week MLS confirmed a "major soccer announcement" in Miami, with an event taking place at noon at the Adrienne Arsht Center, where official confirmation of the club's establishment is expected. 

Beckham will appear along with Garber and many others. 

We will have more on this story as it develops throughout the day after the announcement.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories